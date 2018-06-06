Volunteer Pays it Forward to Mesa thrift shop owner helping domestic violence victims

The Valley mom wanted to help abused women get back on their feet, so she opened the thrift shop in Mesa. (Source: CBS 5)

Daniella Romero runs a thrift shop in the East Valley.

The second-hand clothes and home goods may not look really exciting, but the stuff for sale is having a huge impact on the women who shop here.

Most of Romero's customers are victims of domestic violence.

"I know when you help someone that is going through this look better on the outside, they feel better on the inside," said Romero.

As a victim of domestic violence herself, Romero knows exactly what it's like to be alone and afraid and feel like you have nowhere to go.

The Valley mom wanted to help abused women get back on their feet, so she opened the thrift shop in Mesa.

The nonprofit shop teams up with a local shelter, the Community Alliance Against Family Abuse, to provide clothing and other items free of charge, to women starting their lives over.

"They leave with an armful of clothing items, and they're just real happy when they leave," said Romero. "It just gives me a great feeling to know we are doing something positive here in their life."

Debra Eckstein has worked with Romero over the years to help women in need and wanted to help her continue making a difference, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Romero.

"This is a way that she can help the domestic violence shelter and help the community with lower cost goods in a small store so that people who can't afford other places can find something that brightens their spirits and helps them out," said Eckstein.

A CBS 5 news crew was there when Eckstein surprised Romero with $500.

"You have done so many wonderful things to help so many people," said Eckstein. "On behalf of CBS 5 Pay it Forward, and my mother and myself, and all the people you help in the community and the domestic violence shelter, I have for you $500 cash."

"My heart just goes out to seeing people that are going through what I felt," said Romero.

For more information on Romero's thrift shop visit https://www.facebook.com/daniellasthriftstore/ or visit http://www.caafaaz.org/

