You can help those in need by becoming a Summer Action Hero!

CBS 5’s Pay It Forward is teaming with St. Vincent de Paul for the Summer Action Hero campaign, which comes to the aid of Arizona families in need.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Pay It Forward]

During the summer months, thousands of Valley children out of school often go hungry without access to free or reduced lunch programs. Struggling families turn to St. Vincent De Paul as a lifeline during the tough summer months for emergency food boxes, meals and bill assistance.

According to the organization, as the need for help increases during the summer, donations drop creating crisis-level food supply.

[LEARN MORE: Summer Action Hero program runs through July 31, 2018]

During the month of June, Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake Pizza, a proud Pay It Forward sponsor, is offering $3 off a pizza with any non-perishable food donation to the campaign.

Click here to donate to the campaign!

On June 19, join us during "CBS5 News at 5 p.m." and "CBS5 News at 6:30 p.m." for a special phone bank to learn more about how to donate and the impact of your dollars on people in our community.

Our generous viewers raised more than $70,000 for families in need last year.

Thank you to our sponsors -- Wells Fargo, The Arizona Lottery, Papa Murphy's Take N' Bake Pizza and Valley Honda Dealers -- for their support of CBS 5's Pay It Forward program.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.