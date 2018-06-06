Smoke, flames pour from Phoenix strip mall in second-alarm fire

A Phoenix strip mall went up in flames Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started around 12:30 p.m. at a business center at 32nd Street and Oak. Smoke was seen pouring into the sky, and flames were shooting from the interior of the business.

"I saw more and more fire, and that's when I noticed all three of the buildings were on fire," said one witness.

The second-alarm fire apparently started in a shed then spread to the adjacent business.

Around 40 firefighters from both Phoenix and Tempe battled to douse the flames.

The fast-moving fire consumed the L-shaped commercial structure and then moved quickly through the attic.

Firefighters made a fast, aggressive attack on the building.

Once they cleared the structure of anyone trapped, crews changed their tactics to a defensive mode.

Crews also worked to protect the surrounding homes and businesses.

You could even see firefighters on the roof of a neighboring building, trying to control the flames.

No buildings or homes were damaged.

One firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion. He transported to a nearby hospital where he was determined to be in stable condition. He was awake and talking with hospital staff, and is expected to make a full recovery.

