Burglars hit home of murdered Fountain Hills couple

The victims of the double homicide at the Fountain Hills home have been identified as 70-year-old Mary Simmons and 72-year-old Bryon Thomas. (Source 3TV/CBS 5)

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says burglars hit the home of the Fountain Hills couple found murdered Monday morning.

The overnight burglary happened at around 3 a.m. at the home of 70-year-old Mary Simmons and 72-year-old Bryon Thomas.

The couple was allegedly killed over the weekend by shooting spree suspect Dwight Jones.

The couple's deaths brought the number of Jones' suspected victims to six.

Officers haven't yet said what the connection is between Jones and the couple in the Fountain Hills home.

Police said Jones shot and killed himself inside his room at an Extended Stay America in Scottsdale as officers closed in on him early Monday morning.

First four victims

Thursday, May 31 - Dr. Steve Pitt

Friday, June 1 - Laura Anderson and Veleria Sharp

Saturday, June 2 - Dr. Marshall Levine

