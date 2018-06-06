Phoenix Fire Dept. welcomes new canine search puppy, 'Elvis'

Elvis... will soon be in the building.

The Phoenix Fire Department’s newest canine search puppy will arrive in town this weekend.

This handsome fellow, named "Elvis," is due to arrive on Saturday with his handler at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

Elvis is 11 months old and has already spent months training to be a FEMA rescue dog.

Welcome, Elvis!

