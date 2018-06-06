Get excited! Monsoon hints rumbling to our south

Posted:
By Ian Schwartz, CBS 5 Wake Up Meteorologist



Something is rumbling to the south and it should be a welcome sign for anyone who loves monsoon thunderstorms!

This week, storms started to fire over the Sierra Madre, the mountain range on the western side of the Mexican plateau.

This is important because it hints at the monsoon pattern developing.

High pressure over of the Gulf of Mexico starts to pump moisture our way, helping to produce storms over the mountains of Mexico.

With summer heating, hot pockets (not that kind) of air create thermal lows over the southern deserts. This helps usher in a wind shift of southerly and southeasterly air.

Ideally, we want that high pressure to move over the Four Corners to increase that moisture flow into Arizona.

Nothing in the next seven days shows us getting rain here in Phoenix, but it is great to see activity in Mexico, knowing that our shot is right around the corner.

The monsoon in Arizona starts June 15 and goes through Sept. 30.

Those dates are a general time frame, and we usually see the pattern get its act together by early July.

The monsoon can’t get here soon enough as much of the state is dry as can be!

So if you have been waiting on rain, don’t worry, we’re getting closer to some summer storms!

Ian SchwartzAn Arizona native, born and raised in Mesa, and graduate of Arizona State University, Ian Schwartz is thrilled to be back in the Valley of the Sun.

Ian Schwartz
Wake Up Meteorologist

After starting his journalism career in Illinois, Ian worked in Albuquerque and later Sacramento. In the field as a reporter, he has covered flash floods, blizzards, tornadoes, wildfires, drought and just about everything the weather can offer. After spending some time reporting, Ian decided to further his education and completed Mississippi State's broadcast meteorology program. Ian loves everything about Arizona weather from winter storms in the north to the monsoon in the south. When Ian isn't giving you the forecast in the morning, you can find him hiking, traveling and exploring everything our great state has to offer. If you have any weather pictures or want to say hi, drop him an email or connect online.

