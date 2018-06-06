Jaime's Local Love: Scottsdale's Unicorn Cupcake Boutique offers cupcakes, unicorns, glitter and more!

Unicorn Cupcake Boutique is Scottsdale’s only purely unicorn, cupcake and glitter shop!

While unicorns are the namesake, the cupcake is the centerpiece at Unicorn Cupcake Boutique.

The cupcakes are HUGE and delicious. Unicorn Cupcake Boutique was voted “Best of Our Valley 2018” by Arizona Foothills Magazine readers. Cupcake lovers have vegan and gluten-free options to choose from and flavors like white chocolate raspberry and cinnamon churro to tempt their taste buds.

The decor at Unicorn Cupcake Boutique is nothing short of magical and whimsical.

[WACTH: Not your ordinary cupcake shop]

[MORE: Jamie's Local Love]

Picture a hot pink floor with holographic glitter, two life-size glittery unicorns, gorgeous chandeliers and an amazing party area with glitter marquee signs. This place is made for your interesting Instagram selfies complete with imported gold glitter wallpaper, purple, teal and hot pink glittery furniture and walls.

While Unicorn Cupcake Boutique comes with creative decor, it also has a lot of heart.

Owner Tracy Lombardi is a single mom. She started selling her big cupcakes through the Big Cupcake Truck seven years ago. She worked markets, shows and expos, where she met other small business owners and artists and grew a soft spot for her talented friends.

[WATCH: More than super yummy cupcakes!]

When she opened a storefront, she knew she wanted space to also feature the works of local Arizona artists, giving them an opportunity to sell their wares and grow their businesses, as well. There are T-shirts, hats, pens and more for men, women, boys, and girls. Many of the items are unicorn themed!

Unicorn Cupcake Boutique hosts parties, events, and classes. Check the Facebook page for events.

[MORE: "Good Morning Arizona"]

Unicorn Cupcake Boutique

602-601-2911

7227 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

www.unicorncupcakeboutique.com

Open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. / Closed for private parties

Instagram: @unicorncupcakeboutique

Facebook: www.facebook.com/unicorncupcakeboutique

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.