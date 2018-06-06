As Seen on GMAZ: Wednesday, June 6

The Wildlife World Zoo: Abdim's Stork

Abdim's Stork Facts:

Smallest species of Stork, adults weighing over 2lbs.

Females lay 2-3 eggs and are slightly smaller than males

Found in Eastern Africa They have glossy black body except for white chest. Legs are a dull gray to dull red. Face is bare and primarily blue with red patches of bare skin in front of the eye and on the throat. The feet and ankles are pink or red in color.

Thought to bring rain and good luck by the Native African people.

Highly carnivorous, eating insects, reptiles and even carrion.

Can live up to 20 years

Storks often defecate on their own legs in order to maintain their body temperature through the process of evaporative cooling.

This bird is rarely seen in groups of less than ten birds. They are sometimes spotted in huge flocks of up to 10,000 individuals.

Abdim's storks are often seen in and around large swarms of locusts, gorging on the insects.

As with many storks and vultures, Abdim's storks are known to feed on carrion. They also break through thick hides of large, deceased mammals with their powerful beak. This helps to speed up the decomposition process and allows weaker scavengers to gain access to the carcass. In addition, they are important predators, frequently seen standing on termite mounds ingesting swarming insects. In turn, these birds may become prey for large carnivores.

Abdim's storks have little fear of humans and are not usually in danger from hunting because of a local superstition that they are "bringers of rain." Other local traditions include building nests for the birds on rooftops hoping the storks will bring good luck.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Local Love: Unicorn Cupcake Boutique

Unicorn Cupcake Boutique is Scottsdale's newest destination hot spot! It has been getting a lot of attention as it's the only

purely Unicorn, Cupcake and glitter shop in the world! That's right - everything in this locally owned boutique is unicorns,

cupcakes and glitter! Most of the items are handmade or designed by local artists right here in Arizona! Plus, their "Best of

the Valley 2018" big cupcakes are not only amazingly delicious, they are HUGE! Not to mention, Unicorn Cupcake Boutique

offers super fun birthday parties, events and classes! This summer when you're looking for something fun and different to do

with your kids or friends indoors - you'll want to bookmark this new hotspot destination! Unicorn Cupcake Boutique is the

place to go for a sweet treat cupcake, unique handmade items, fun events, classes and MORE!

For more information visit: www.unicorncupcakeboutique.com and Facebook: www.facebook.com/unicorncupcakeboutique

Unicorn Cupcake Boutique

7227 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Phone: 602-601-2911

Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 6pm / Closed for private parties

Chandler Vacation Watch Program

If you are planning a vacation, don't forget to let the Chandler Police Department in on your plans.

When a resident of Chandler goes on vacation, the Police Department can offer extra patrol to check on your property. The Vacation Watch Program should give you some peace of mind while you're away.

Please submit your request at least a week prior to your absence.

Here's how it works:

Complete and submit the Vacation Watch form https://www.chandlerpd.com/about/crime-prevention/vacation-watch-form/ or call (480) 782-4000 to complete one.

** NOTE: The Vacation Watch program is not intended for periods of time greater than four weeks or homes for sale. If you will be gone more than four weeks, you must re-submit your Vacation Watch at the end of each four-week period. Requests submitted for longer than four weeks will be patrolled for the first four weeks only. **

Keeping your home safe:

Notify a friend, relative or trusted neighbor that you'll be away and leave emergency phone numbers with them in case they need to reach you.

Be sure all of your doors, windows and gates are locked when you leave.

Manually lock your garage door from the inside and disengage your electronic device, this eliminates the possibility of thieves entering with garage door decoders.

Be sure to stop your mail and your newspaper deliveries or have a friend, relative or trusted neighbor bring it in for you daily.

Put a couple of indoor lights and your radio on a light timer this gives the illusion someone is home.

Arrange for someone to take care of your lawn while you're away.

For more information: https://www.chandlerpd.com/about/crime-prevention/vacation-watch/

Summer Wax Trends

Just in time for summer, we all want that smooth all over look, and lots of guys get into man scaping, but have you heard the latest trend? More men and women are getting their faces waxed. It's all over Instagram, how waxing is beating out the razor for a smoother baby face look.

Benefits of Face Waxing:

Face waxes are a hot trend on online makeup forums. Regular face waxing lifts dead skin cells and "peach fuzz" that distort the look of foundation, concealer, powders and blushes.

Face waxing is not for all skin types. That's why it's important to have it done by a waxing professional rather a DIY at-home job.

1. Spouse prefers hairlessness Is waxing for men too much to ask for just because your spouse prefers it? For many guys, the answer is no, it's not too much to ask for. Guys want to please their spouses who don't think prickly hair is sexy. There's nothing more detrimental to one's self-esteem than being asked to put your shirt back on! Surprise your mate with soft, smooth, HAIRLESS skin and see what reaction you get. And remember, with us, the first wax is ALWAYS on the house, so there's no excuse.

2. Gym rats, not furry beasts Not only is a hairy chest uncomfortable during a workout, it's also embarrassing in the gym. If you want to show off your chest in LA Fitness or take a jog around the neighborhood with your shirt off, you should consider waxing your chest hairs first. Chest waxing also helps show off muscle definition. You want people to stare at your chest for the right reasons.

3. Swimmers If you love spending time in the pool (whether leisurely or competitively), you appreciate for hairlessness when you're in the water. Not only will the water feel better, but you'll look better too!

4. More hygienic It’s no secret that body hair holds moisture and smells. For guys who already produce more sweat than women, excess body hair is not your friend, especially during the hot summer months.

5. Personal preference Like we said earlier, many guys get their body hair waxed because they personally like it. There's nothing wrong with a well-maintenance man and if women can endure it, guys should at least try it!

Urban Wax is currently offering a buy 9, get 4 free Brazilian waxes.

For more information: https://www.urbanwaxing.com/

Three Valley Locations

Urban Wax at The Colony

5600 N. 7th St., Suite 101

Phoenix, AZ 85012

Phone: (602) 416-1111

Arcadia

3941 E Camelback Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

Phone: (602) 449-1919

North Scottsdale

6501 E Greenway Pkwy, Ste 153

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 922-9888

Father's Day brunch and specials at Farm & Craft at The Colony

Farm & Craft is a great spot for Father's Day brunch. On Father's Day, Farm & Craft will celebrate with Pints for Pops. Dads can get their first domestic draft for just a penny.

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Farm & Craft will offer 25 cent cold brews down from $4!

For more information: www.ilovefarmandcraft.com/phoenix



Farm & Craft at The Colony

5538 N. 7th St., Suite 100, Phoenix 85014

Phone:(602) 875-5620

Men's Summer Fashion/Father's Day Gift Ideas

Great summer sale starting on Thursday, June 7 at The Clotherie

Offering 30-50% off selected items from Canali, Samuelsohn, Ermenegildo, Zegna, and Eton and more as part of our Summer Sale.

This sale provides customers a great opportunity to clear out their closet and update their wardrobe for the summer. Plus, great ideas to get ready for your summer travel plans.

The Clotherie is also a great spot for Father's Day gifts

o Golfing & Active Dads: The Clotherie offers way more than just stunning suits, including innovative, youthful designers from AG, Eton, Billy Reid, Faherty, Raleigh Denim Workshop, plus designer leather sneakers

o Dressy Dads: Buying Dad a new suit might be a little unrealistic, but stylish Dads always love a great accessory. Think a striking (and affordable) Eton Pocket Square in his favorite color or a special pair of cuff links he'll remember every time he wears them.

o Dads That Have it All: Give Dad the one gift you can't buy (or can you) with the gift of time thanks to The Clotherie's selection of Daniel Wellington watches (and then add a note that you'd love to spend more time with him).

o Please Don't Buy Me Another Tie Dads: For a fun alternative to the traditional dress tie, why not pamper Dad with a colorful pair of Pantherella dress socks, or the modern men grooming products from Manready Mercantile to get ready for any occasion.

These gifts range in price from $30 - $300.

More information can be found by calling 602-956-8600 or by visiting www.theclotherie.com.

The Clotherie in the Biltmore Fashion Park

2502 E. Camelback Road, Suite #169 Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-956-8600

Eat like A Royal: Meghan Markle's Diet

For more information: www.thedrswolfson.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheDrsWolfson

10585 N Tatum Blvd, Suite D-135

Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Phone: (480) 535-6844

