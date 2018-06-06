Phoenix police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash

Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead late last month.

Court documents state that Ramon Rivera, 21, was arrested after police found his driver's license in an abandoned vehicle that witnesses named as the suspect vehicle on the night of the crash, Friday May 25.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for 2 vehicles following deadly Phoenix hit-and-run crash]

Witnesses reported that the victim, Lorenzo Davis, was crossing McDowell Road mid-block when he was struck and knocked down by a vehicle going eastbound toward 51st Avenue. That vehicle fled the scene.

Documents state that a second, white vehicle then ran Davis over and also fled. Davis was pronounced dead on scene.

Witnesses told police the driver of the white car abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Police then found Rivera's driver's license in that vehicle.

Rivera was later arrested at his home. Documents state that during the arrest, Rivera admitted to driving and fleeing the scene because he panicked.

Rivera was booked on one count of failure to stay at an accident resulting in death or injury.

