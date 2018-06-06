PD: Suspect arrested after pepper spraying officers, barricading himself in Glendale home

SWAT proceeded to make entry into the home and took Reyes into custody without further incident. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 35-year-old man is facing multiple charges after pepper spraying officers and refusing to exit his Glendale home late Sunday night.

Glendale police officers responded to a home near 51st and Olive avenues regarding an investigation into an assault that took place on May 17, police said.

While investigating, officers positively identified 35-year-old Victor Reyes as being involved in the altercation. Police said he pepper-sprayed a victim unprovoked.

Officers attempted to contact Reyes during the original altercation, however, he fled into his home and refused to open it to them.

When officers attempted to re-contact Reyes on Sunday night, he immediately presented himself and raised his arms while pointing an unknown object at three officers, police said.

An officer then discharged his duty weapon in fear of his and the other officers' safety. The bullet did not strike Reyes, however, as it was lodged in the door of the residence.

Officers then began to feel the effects of what they determined to be pepper spray following Reyes' unprovoked actions and realized he deployed a canister of pepper spray at them, police said.

Reyes retreated back into his home and refused the commands by the officers.

Glendale SWAT responded shortly after because of Reyes' failure to comply and aggressive actions to harm officers, police said.

They attempted to negotiate with Reyes multiple times to exit peacefully but were ultimately unsuccessful. SWAT proceeded to make entry into the home and took Reyes into custody without further incident.

Reyes was found to be not injured and was booked on three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and one count of assault from the original offense, police said.

