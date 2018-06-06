Glendale PD: Man admits to performing lewd acts in his car, waiting for female joggers

Glendale police arrested a man Friday who they say admitted to committing public sexual acts in his car about a dozen times.

Anthony Walters, 32, told police that he performed lewd acts in his vehicle waiting for female pedestrians and joggers to pass by and see him. Once he caught their attention, he would drive out of the area, police say.

During their investigation, officers were able to identity Walters' vehicle. According to Glendale PD, a female undercover officer then observed Walters sitting in his vehicle, masturbating as she passed him.

Walters was arrested without incident. He was booked on three charges of public sexual indecency.

During the arrest, Walters admitted to his involvement in several more incidents involving female joggers and pedestrians within other jurisdictions and Glendale.

Police are continuing their investigation to connect him to other possible cases.

Anyone with further information is asked to the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

