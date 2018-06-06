Police: Driver evades officers, causes head-on collision in Phoenix

Both the suspect and other driver remain in the hospital after a head-on crash in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5

A suspect and another driver remain hospitalized following a head-on crash in Phoenix Friday afternoon.

Phoenix police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road at 12:15 p.m.

The vehicle did not stop and officers did not pursue.

A police helicopter responded to the scene and assisted in locating the vehicle which was driving recklessly through the nearby neighborhood.

Fortune said the vehicle then traveled onto Bethany Home Road from 34th Avenue where it collided with a vehicle traveling east on Bethany Home Road.

Officers quickly responded and detained the suspect who was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Fortune said the driver of the second vehicle, an 81-year-old man, was also transported with serious injuries.

Bethany Home Road was closed from 33rd to 35th avenues while police investigated the crash.

The incident remains under investigation and no identities have been released.

