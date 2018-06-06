Arizona fashion industry remembers ASU grad Kate Spade

At the Scottsdale Fashion Square location, a single vase of flowers sits in the front window, sent over from a neighboring salon with a note that reads "We'll miss you, Kate Spade." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"I'm sitting here thinking about Kate Spade and just what a tragedy, and how mental health is really something that should be taken for granted," said Jessica Leila Adnani. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

As an ASU journalism student back in the '80s, Spade, then Kate Brosnahan, was hired by Carter's Men's Clothing at 44th Street and Camelback. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The death of Kate Spade is being felt hard by those in the Arizona fashion industry. (Source: AP/3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona State University alumna and iconic fashion designer Kate Spade has died. New York police say she hanged herself in her apartment.

It's a loss being felt hard by those in the Arizona fashion industry.

While the famous designer was not born here in the Valley, she did get her start in the fashion world here, and her influence still lives on.

As an ASU journalism student back in the '80s, Spade, then Kate Brosnahan, was hired by Carter's Men's Clothing at 44th Street and Camelback.

It was there she met her future husband, Andrew Spade.

The duo eventually moved to New York to launch their now-famous "Kate Spade" handbag line.

But some of her legacy stayed right here in the Valley with the future generation of designers like Jessica Leila Adnani.

"Kate Spade was such a pioneer in the handbag world. She created something that wasn't on the market and she did it from the ground up, much like what we're doing," said Adnani.

Through her company "Personalized Solutions," Adnani and her business partner Kathryn Gandal have been working on a new line of handbags called "Katco."

"Our colors are bold but still classic and I think she was the master of that," said Adnani.

They're just months away from their official launch when they heard the news of their role model's passing.

"I was really sad," said Adnani. "I'm sitting here thinking about Kate Spade and just what a tragedy, and how mental health is really something that should be taken for granted."

Spade cashed out of her own business, selling it in 2006. But the bags and the stores still bear her name.

At the Scottsdale Fashion Square location, a single vase of flowers sits in the front window, sent over from a neighboring salon with a note that reads "We'll miss you, Kate Spade."

"The interesting thing about suicide is it happens across all socioeconomic status and incomes. So it doesn't just affect people who are wealthy, it doesn't just affect people who are poor it affects everybody. And luckily there are services available across all economic statuses," said Sarah Schol with the Crisis Response Network.

For those in need of help, the Crisis Response Network says its hotline is always available.

For those in central Arizona, their number is 800-631-1314, and for northern Arizona, they ask you to call 877-756-4090.

They say anyone who needs help can call, even if you're a family member worried about a loved one.

