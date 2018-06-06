MCSO: Train crash in northwest Arizona leaves 1 man dead, 1 seriously hurt

One man is dead and another man is hurt after a crash involving two trains caused one of them to derail in northwestern Arizona on Tuesday.

It happened outside of Truxton around 3 p.m., according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies were called out to the scene, one of the trains was derailed and the other had significant damage.

One man was dead at the scene and a pilot of the Department of Public Safety Ranger Helicopter flew the other man who had significant injuries to the hospital.

An investigation is underway, which will involve the National Transportation Safety Board.

