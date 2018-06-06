Ex-PCSO explorer accused of impersonating officer, kidnapping

A San Tan Valley teen was arrested on Monday for impersonating an officer and kidnapping two girls, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

PCSO spokeswoman Navideh Forghani said that 19-year-old Brennan Ray used to be a member of their Explorer Program, which is an education program for teens and young adults who are considering a career in law enforcement, but he was kicked out of the program in 2015 (one year after joining) for criminal misconduct and "questionable behavior."

This week, Ray was riding in a black Crown Victoria and shining his spotlight on another driver's car when the victim pulled into a neighborhood near Schnepf and Combs road, thinking he was being followed by a law enforcement officer around 1:45 a.m., Forghani said. The victim said that once he exited his vehicle to get a closer look at the "officer," Ray drove away quickly and recklessly.

After his vehicle was located by a deputy at a nearby gas station, Ray was taken into custody and admitted to following the victim with two girls in his car. The girls told deputies that they were scared when Ray sped away and told him they wanted to get out of the car but Ray refused to let them leave, Forghani said.

Deputies said they found handcuffs, handcuff keys, a knife and an airsoft gun in Ray's car.

Ray is facing charges of kidnapping, misconduct involving weapons, endangerment, reckless driving and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.