Cubs draft player with pet goat

Prior to the 2016 World Series, a Cubs draft pick with a pet goat might not have been embraced by the fan base. The fact that second-round pick Brennen Davis is in charge of taking care of his pet goat seems like he was meant to be a Chicago Cub.

Davis invited Arizona's Family into his home a day after being drafted with the 62nd overall pick by the Cubs. Despite the euphoria of draft day, Davis still has to see after Grey the goat and his pet lamas, Marco and Polo.

“It really teaches hard work and dedication,” joked Davis as he tried to take in the last 24 hours. “It was a little surreal. It took me a second for it to hit me. My adrenaline was pumping. My heart was beating. It was just unbelievable.”

The 6-foot-4 outfielder had an idea the Cubs were interested when he attended a pre-draft workout at Wrigley Field. Davis hit a handful of home runs in batting practice. He even had the chance to meet star shortstop Javier Baez, who gave Davis two pairs of his batting gloves. Now that he's been drafted by the Cubs, the “W” flag is on Brennen's and mom Jakkis Davis’ next Amazon order.

“When he was 3, we had orange trees. He would spend hours hitting, tossing and had that hand-eye,” said Jakkis, who is a former long jumper at Washington University. “He’s just a bright light and I wonder why I was gifted with this child. He is amazing.”

Brennan didn’t fully commit to baseball until last summer. He helped lead Basha High School to a state basketball title in 2016 and was named Defensive Player of the Year for the region. Brennan performed so well at the area code games that he made the decision to give up basketball. His senior season he hit .444 with three home runs.

“Hardest decision of my life but in the end, it was always going to come down to whatever I saw myself going further in,” said Brennan about giving up basketball. “It allowed me to immerse myself in different situations, different competition aspects. The state playoffs, the pressure, all the eyes watching. It really helped me in a competitive sense. It gave me the tools, athletic-wise quickness, different aspects that you don’t get playing baseball to be able to stand out on the baseball field."

If he doesn't sign a pro contract, Brennan is committed to play at the University of Miami. If he does, he gets to start his pro career just down the road from his East Valley home. Brennen could even live at home still. If he decides to move out, he’ll need to work double time on making sure that Marco, Polo and Grey’s area is in good shape.

“I’m a little behind on the poop,” said Brennan.

Who can blame Brennan? It’s been a busy 24 hours.

