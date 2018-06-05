Judge in suspect’s old case had police security

Judge Susanna Pineda says she doesn’t remember 56-year-old Dwight Lamon Jones or the divorce proceedings she oversaw as a former family court judge. (Source: superiorcourt.maricopa.gov)

An Arizona judge who oversaw the divorce of a man suspected of killing six people with varying degrees of connection to the case says police provided a security detail outside her home.

Judge Susanna Pineda says she doesn’t remember 56-year-old Dwight Lamon Jones or the divorce proceedings she oversaw as a former family court judge.

In a video posted online, Jones, who fatally shot himself in a Scottsdale hotel room on Monday, mentioned Pineda by name as he griped about the divorce.

[READ MORE: Shooting suspect uploaded hours of video to YouTube in the days before he killed 6]

Jones is suspected of killing a forensic psychiatrist who testified against him in the case, two paralegals who worked at the law firm that represented his ex-wife and a counselor who worked in office space previously held by one of Jones’ son’s counselors. Police haven’t revealed his link to two other victims.

[READ MORE: Retired policeman's hunch leads to suspect in 6 killings]

Pineda said police notified her on Sunday about her connection to the suspect and posted about three or four officers outside her home.

[CONTINUING COVERAGE: Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills killing spree]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.