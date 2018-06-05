5 smartphones that won't break the bank

5 smartphones that won't break the bankPosted: Updated:
Mesa police sergeant, 3 officers on leave after beating video
Shortly before midnight on May 23, a man is seen next to an elevator and is approached by several officers. After a short exchange of words, the officers are seen on video attacking the man, punching him repeatedly as he is on the floor.More >
Police identify 2 victims found dead in Fountain Hills home connected to Valley killing spree
Sources tell Arizona's Family the investigation by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at a Fountain Hills home is connected to a killing spree in which a man identified as Dwight Jones murdered four people.More >
Man left for 49 days in impound lot could've survived with medical attention, attorney say
Autopsy results are in for the man who was left to die in a Memphis Police Department impound lot.More >
Scottsdale counselor learning she was intended target of spree killer
Karen Kolbe does not recall any recent issues with Jones. She says the recent events still feel very surreal.More >
18-year-old met by gun when he tried to rape friend's mom at sleepover, police say
An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting his friend's mother.More >
UPDATE: Human-caused 377 Fire in Heber area grows to 5,148 acres
A wildfire in the Heber area has now grown to 4.900 acres. It is zero-percent contained.More >
Children found chained in backyard celebrate adoption
"I just really am honored to be able to do this for these children, to give them a safe place that they know they can lay their heads down and not worry about having the problems that they had before," Allen Shaw said.More >
Ex-PCSO explorer accused of impersonating officer, kidnapping
A San Tan Valley teen was arrested Monday for impersonating an officer, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.More >
Into thin air: Lava flows claim Hawaii's largest lake in a matter of hours
Green Lake, also known as Ka Wai a Pele, effectively vanished on Saturday after lava flows caused all of the 400-year-old lake's water to evaporate.More >
Police: Driver evades officers, causes head-on collision in Phoenix
A suspect and another driver remain hospitalized following a head-on crash in Phoenix Friday afternoon.More >
Phoenix PD: Ambulance runs over, kills man outside fire station
Authorities in Phoenix say a man is dead after being run over by an ambulance as the vehicle was leaving the fire station on another call.More >
An Arizona native, born and raised in Mesa, and graduate of Arizona State University, Ian Schwartz is thrilled to be back in the Valley of the Sun.
Ian Schwartz
Wake Up Meteorologist
After starting his journalism career in Illinois, Ian worked in Albuquerque and later Sacramento. In the field as a reporter, he has covered flash floods, blizzards, tornadoes, wildfires, drought and just about everything the weather can offer. After spending some time reporting, Ian decided to further his education and completed Mississippi State's broadcast meteorology program. Ian loves everything about Arizona weather from winter storms in the north to the monsoon in the south. When Ian isn't giving you the forecast in the morning, you can find him hiking, traveling and exploring everything our great state has to offer. If you have any weather pictures or want to say hi, drop him an email or connect online.
VIDEO: Surveillance video shows Mesa officers beating man
Surveillance video from a Mesa apartment complex shows what many are calling excessive force by police against one man.More >
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Mesa police beat man at apartment complex
Surveillance video released Tuesday shows Mesa police officers becoming violent with a man at an apartment complex for, seemingly, no good reason.More >
AMAZING VIDEO: Neighbor captures terrifying moment when mother tossed baby from burning apartment building into man's arms below
Neighbors caught the incredible and terrifying moment on camera when a mother had tossed her baby from a burning apartments into the waiting arms of a man on the ground below. (Video provided by JaQuwan Brooks).More >
VIDEO: Fountain Hills killing spree victims names released
Authorities say70-year-old Mary Simmons and 72-yer-old Byron Thomas were found dead in their Fountain Hills home. Police say suspect Dwight Jones was already on their radar when he had been seen driving in this area in Fountain Hills in his gold Mercedes.More >
VIDEO: Counselor speaks about being intended target in Valley killing spree
VIDEO: Highway 37 Fire burning out of control
Evacuations remain in place due to the Highway 377 Fire that is still burning out of control near Heber.More >