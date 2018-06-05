5 smartphones that won't break the bank

Posted: Updated:
By Ian Schwartz, CBS 5 Wake Up Meteorologist
Connect
Cell phones are a part of life today, but boy can they get pricey. Some cost upwards of $800! (Source: 123rf.com) Cell phones are a part of life today, but boy can they get pricey. Some cost upwards of $800! (Source: 123rf.com)
(3TV/CBS 5) -

Cell phones are a part of life today, but boy can they get pricey. Some cost upwards of $800!

We found some smartphone with all the bells and whistles without breaking the bank. Email, social media, pictures and video, it is all included in these affordable smartphones.

[SPECIAL SECTION: CBS 5 This Morning]

iPhone SE 

If you are a fan of Apple products, be sure to check out the iPhone SE. This phone has everything you want in an iPhone at a fraction of the cost of some of their more popular products. At around $150, this phone gives you great speed, amazing quality a 12-megapixel camera which will produce some awesome photos. It's very easy to use and works well with other Apple products.

Moto G6

Next is the Moto G 6 smartphone. This phone looks and feels like a high-end smartphone, but without the price tag. The display is bright it comes with a 5.7-inch screen. Motorola says you can get through a full day on a single charge. It also has an 8-megapixel camera to capture special moments with the kids and pets This phone runs around $240.

Nokia 6.1

Nokia is out with the 6.1 smartphone. This sleek design brings a large screen for high def video viewing. It’s fast, well built and costs around $250. The one issue with this smartphone though is that it’s only available on a few wireless carriers like aAT&T and T-Mobile.

LG Q6

LG makes everything from TV's to washing machines, but they also are in the smartphone game. LG has the Q6. This phone has a large screen great for multimedia viewing. It has a powerful 13-megapixel camera but lacks some tech tools like a fingerprint sensor. This phone runs around $200. It’s not the fastest phone out there but will fit the bill for a basic smartphone.

Honor 7x

Last we have the Honor 7x. This is a good buy coming in at around 200 or less. This phone comes in various colors, which is a plus if you like to mix it up. It has an all-metal case and is built well. It has a curved glass screen and for the price offers a large LCD screen. The one downside is that some users complained it is a bit sluggish at times.

Check out this list from Techradar and Wired more affordable smartphones!

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Ian SchwartzAn Arizona native, born and raised in Mesa, and graduate of Arizona State University, Ian Schwartz is thrilled to be back in the Valley of the Sun.

Click to learn more about Ian.

Ian Schwartz
Wake Up Meteorologist

After starting his journalism career in Illinois, Ian worked in Albuquerque and later Sacramento. In the field as a reporter, he has covered flash floods, blizzards, tornadoes, wildfires, drought and just about everything the weather can offer. After spending some time reporting, Ian decided to further his education and completed Mississippi State's broadcast meteorology program. Ian loves everything about Arizona weather from winter storms in the north to the monsoon in the south. When Ian isn't giving you the forecast in the morning, you can find him hiking, traveling and exploring everything our great state has to offer. If you have any weather pictures or want to say hi, drop him an email or connect online.

Also online

Hide bio