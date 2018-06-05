Police union backs cop -- not chief -- in use-of-force-ruling from 2016 shooting

Police union backs cop -- not chief -- in use-of-force-ruling from 2016 shootingPosted: Updated:
Mesa police sergeant, 3 officers on leave after beating video
Shortly before midnight on May 23, a man is seen next to an elevator and is approached by several officers. After a short exchange of words, the officers are seen on video attacking the man, punching him repeatedly as he is on the floor.More >
Into thin air: Lava flows claim Hawaii's largest lake in a matter of hours
Green Lake, also known as Ka Wai a Pele, effectively vanished on Saturday after lava flows caused all of the 400-year-old lake's water to evaporate.More >
Scottsdale counselor learning she was intended target of spree killer
Karen Kolbe does not recall any recent issues with Jones. She says the recent events still feel very surreal.More >
Police identify 2 victims found dead in Fountain Hills home connected to Valley killing spree
Sources tell Arizona's Family the investigation by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at a Fountain Hills home is connected to a killing spree in which a man identified as Dwight Jones murdered four people.More >
Three days only: Southwest drops fares from Phoenix as low as $49
Southwest Airlines is promoting a three-day, low-fare special this week for flights this fall.More >
Kate Spade found dead in New York in apparent suicide
Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her apartment Tuesday in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.More >
UPDATE: Human-caused 377 Fire in Heber area grows to 5,148 acres
A wildfire in the Heber area has now grown to 4.900 acres. It is zero-percent contained.More >
Kapoho Bay, playground for Big Islanders and many others, is lost to lava
Kapoho Bay is gone. Wiped out. Completely filled in with lava.More >
PD: ‘We knew he was our suspect and murderer’
The Scottsdale Police Department identified the man investigators believe was behind a six-murder crime spree in three different cities over the course of several days.More >
Female cop breast-feeds abandoned baby
Female cop breast-feeds abandoned babyA newborn dumped in rubble near a construction site got a chance at life after a female officer took on the role of his mother, police in Bangalore, India, said.More >
Ex-PCSO explorer accused of impersonating officer, kidnapping
A San Tan Valley teen was arrested Monday for impersonating an officer, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.More >
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Mesa police beat man at apartment complex
Surveillance video released Tuesday shows Mesa police officers becoming violent with a man at an apartment complex for, seemingly, no good reason.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Airplane bound for Phoenix forced to land after hail storm
A flight heading to Phoenix from San Antonio, Texas, was forced to land in El Paso due to damage from a hail storm.More >
VIDEO: Counselor speaks about being intended target in Valley killing spree
A counselor in Scottsdale speaks about how she was the intended target in a killing spree but the suspect ended up killing a man she shared an office with.More >
VIDEO: Surveillance video shows Mesa officers beating man
Surveillance video from a Mesa apartment complex shows what many are calling excessive force by police against one man.More >
VIDEO: Get a nose job in less than an hour
A new procedure in Scottsdale let's patients get a nose job in less than an hour. (Sunday, January 28, 2018)More >