Goodyear police sketch artist talks about challenges they face drawing suspects

Weege said it takes anywhere from four to six hours to create a quality sketch.

Weege said that sketch artists are only as good as the information they're given from witnesses and the reality is that this is not an exact science.

The suspect was described as a white male, but the killer, Dwight Jones, was black.

A thin face. Wide eyes. A stubby nose.

Every facial feature plays a key role in creating a quality image, according to Goodyear police forensic sketch artist James Weege.

"I think it's a great tool because it puts a face out there that can create leads," said Det. Weege. "It's like pieces of a puzzle."

Goodyear is among the many law enforcement agencies across the Valley that use sketch artists to catch dangerous criminals.

Weege said it takes anywhere from four to six hours to create a quality sketch.

"You have to be patient and listen," said Weege. "I help them by not telling them what to say and asking open-ended questions. Is it a narrow head? Is it a round head?"

But not all composite sketches are spot-on accurate.

A few days ago, Phoenix police released a sketch of the man believed to have murdered Dr. Steven Pitt and five other people.

The suspect was described as a white male, but the killer, Dwight Jones, was black.

Weege said that sketch artists are only as good as the information they're given from witnesses and the reality is that this is not an exact science.

"Usually you're dealing with someone who's had a traumatic experience and only saw someone for a second," said Weege. "It's a likeness. It's never going to be a complete photograph or anything like that. It's the closest resemblance that a person can remember."

Lt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department said that the original sketch of the murder suspect was put together with the help of a witness at the scene.

"A sketch depends solely on an eyewitness' recollection, usually while in crisis or under stress after having experienced a traumatic incident," said Lewis. "We use composites as one tool to give an impression to the viewer. It is up to the viewer to decide what they see. Small features, or an overall impression, may jog a memory or allow someone to make a mental connection."

"The initial description of a suspect in the Pitt murder came from a witness. We must take into consideration distance, time of day, lighting, visual barriers, stress, etc. which can all have an impression on an individual's recollection... A great many factors played into naming a suspect; forensic evidence, tips, and other information made the case."

Weege said that police sketches remain an important tool in police work.

