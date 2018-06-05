Heber-Overgaard residents help each other during outage caused by 377 fire

Power has been out for 97 percent of residents and businesses in Heber-Overgaard. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Flames spread out for more than 20 miles along Highway 377, threatening homes and damaging the main power line to Heber-Overgaard.

But at Al and Diane’s Red Onion Lounge in Heber, it is business as usual, thanks to their backup generator.

“We stay good and busy but not this busy,” said owner Al Pulliam. “We’re getting a lot of business because we’re open.”

Power has been out for 97 percent of residents and businesses in Heber-Overgaard. Pulliam said he’s been getting regular updates from those evacuated closer to the fire lines.

“Everybody’s resilient, we work with each other,” Pulliam said.

That’s exactly what we saw right in the parking lot of Red Onion Lounge - people helping each other. A couple from Mexico ran out of gas, and no station was open due to the outage. A good Samaritan coming back from Show Low was able to help them out.

“We’ll all make it, we’ll be OK,” Pulliam said.

