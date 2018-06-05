Press aide who mocked McCain is out at the White House

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., leaves a closed-door session on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

In this March 22, 2018 photo, special assistant to President Donald Trump, Kelly Sadler attends a forum at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By Noah Gray, Kevin Liptak and Pamela Brown CNN

(CNN) -- Kelly Sadler, the White House communications aide who made an imprudent comment about Republican Sen. John McCain's health last month, no longer works in the administration, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

In the aftermath of the comment -- in which Sadler told a meeting that McCain's opposition to CIA director nominee Gina Haspel didn't matter because he's "dying" -- the White House refused to condemn her remark. She remained on the staff for nearly a month before departing.

[ORIGINAL STORY: ‘He’s dying anyway’: White House aide mocked John McCain, reports say]

Sadler was a special assistant to the President, responsible for compiling and distributing talking points to administration allies.

[RELATED: Trump calls leakers 'cowards' after aide's remark on McCain]

[MORE: Beset by leaks, White House talks firings, not apologies]

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

[RELATED: White House refuses comment about Sadler's McCain remark]

[RELATED: Ducey won't say White House should apologize over McCain comments]

[RELATED: Meghan McCain asks how WH staffer who joked about her father's brain cancer still has a job]

[SPECIAL SECTION: Sen. John McCain stories]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.