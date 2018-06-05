Pet of the week: Darkwing Duck... um... cat

Like the popular Disney cartoon character of the same name, this little 3-year-old domestic shorthair named Darkwing is constantly looking for new ways to save the day.

But whereas the cartoon superhero from the 1990s was typically combatting crime, this sweet guy is constantly finding ways to battle bad moods. Darkwing is great at putting a smile on the face of his caretaker.

He may be shy in the early going, but like all the best superheroes, he can quickly transform himself. In his case, that means becoming one of the most playful pets in our care (toy mice appear to be his favorite).

A one-time sick stray in need of medical attention, Darkwing was treated for an upper respiratory tract infection in our Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™ before receiving time to recover in the care of a Foster Hero.

Darkwing would benefit most from a caretaker or caretakers who appreciate a feline who enjoys active play, but are also savvy and sensitive enough to understand when he needs to take a break. After all, we all need our downtime, and for Darkwing that usually means staring out of any nearby window in deep thought.

Available for adoption today at our Campus for Compassion, come visit Darkwing in person and see if he might be the purr-fect pet you’ve been on the lookout for.

