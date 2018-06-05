Three days only: Southwest drops fares from Phoenix as low as $49

Three days only: Southwest drops fares from Phoenix as low as $49Posted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Police identify 2 victims found dead in Fountain Hills home connected to Valley killing spree
Police identify 2 victims found dead in Fountain Hills home connected to Valley killing spree
Sources tell Arizona's Family the investigation by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at a Fountain Hills home is connected to a killing spree in which a man identified as Dwight Jones murdered four people.More >
Sources tell Arizona's Family the investigation by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at a Fountain Hills home is connected to a killing spree in which a man identified as Dwight Jones murdered four people.More >
PD: ‘We knew he was our suspect and murderer’
PD: ‘We knew he was our suspect and murderer’
The Scottsdale Police Department identified the man investigators believe was behind a six-murder crime spree in three different cities over the course of several days.More >
The Scottsdale Police Department identified the man investigators believe was behind a six-murder crime spree in three different cities over the course of several days.More >
Kate Spade found dead in New York in apparent suicide
Kate Spade found dead in New York in apparent suicide
Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her apartment Tuesday in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.More >
Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her apartment Tuesday in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.More >
UPDATE: Human-caused Highway 377 Fire in Heber area grows to 4,900 acres
UPDATE: Human-caused Highway 377 Fire in Heber area grows to 4,900 acres
A wildfire in the Heber area has now grown to 4.900 acres. It is zero-percent contained.More >
A wildfire in the Heber area has now grown to 4.900 acres. It is zero-percent contained.More >
2 women arrested for trafficking almost $33K worth of heroin in Pinal County
2 women arrested for trafficking almost $33K worth of heroin in Pinal County
Two women are in jail after deputies found almost $33,000 worth of heroin during a traffic stop last Friday in Pinal County.More >
Two women are in jail after deputies found almost $33,000 worth of heroin during a traffic stop last Friday in Pinal County.More >
Retired policeman's hunch leads to suspect in 6 killings
Retired policeman's hunch leads to suspect in 6 killings
Authorities say a man fatally shot six people to death in the Phoenix area, some of whom were connected to his divorce, before killing himself with officers closing in.More >
Authorities say a man fatally shot six people to death in the Phoenix area, some of whom were connected to his divorce, before killing himself with officers closing in.More >
Shooting suspect uploaded hours of video to YouTube in the days before he killed 6
Shooting suspect uploaded hours of video to YouTube in the days before he killed 6
Just days before his first murder, Dwight Jones posted a series of strange videos on YouTube There were a total of 18 videos, some of them nearly an hour long. They've since been taken down.More >
Just days before his first murder, Dwight Jones posted a series of strange videos on YouTube There were a total of 18 videos, some of them nearly an hour long. They've since been taken down.More >
Phoenix PD: Ambulance runs over, kills man outside fire station
Phoenix PD: Ambulance runs over, kills man outside fire station
Authorities in Phoenix say a man is dead after being run over by an ambulance as the vehicle was leaving the fire station on another call.More >
Authorities in Phoenix say a man is dead after being run over by an ambulance as the vehicle was leaving the fire station on another call.More >
Sources ID suspect in Valley killing spree, number of victims now 6
Sources ID suspect in Valley killing spree, number of victims now 6
The suspect in multiple murders in Phoenix and Scottsdale apparently shot and killed himself Monday morning as officers prepared to move in on him at a Scottsdale hotel, police said.More >
The suspect in multiple murders in Phoenix and Scottsdale apparently shot and killed himself Monday morning as officers prepared to move in on him at a Scottsdale hotel, police said.More >
Mother sentenced to 20 years for allowing men to rape young daughters for drugs
Mother sentenced to 20 years for allowing men to rape young daughters for drugs
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >
Lawsuit: Woman 'unable to enjoy life' after falling on vomit at Bass Pro
Lawsuit: Woman 'unable to enjoy life' after falling on vomit at Bass Pro
A woman filed a lawsuit against Bass Pro Shops after she slipped and fell on vomit.More >
A woman filed a lawsuit against Bass Pro Shops after she slipped and fell on vomit.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Fountain Hills killing spree victims names released
VIDEO: Fountain Hills killing spree victims names released
Authorities say70-year-old Mary Simmons and 72-yer-old Byron Thomas were found dead in their Fountain Hills home. Police say suspect Dwight Jones was already on their radar when he had been seen driving in this area in Fountain Hills in his gold Mercedes.More >
VIDEO: Firefighters working to gain containment on Highway 377 Fire
VIDEO: Firefighters working to gain containment on Highway 377 Fire
The Highway 377 Fire has zero containment and has forced families from their homes in north-central Arizona.More >
VIDEO: Police hold presser on Jones murder spree
VIDEO: Police hold presser on Jones murder spree
VIDEO: Two Fountain Hills murder victims tied to Jones murder spree
VIDEO: Two Fountain Hills murder victims tied to Jones murder spree
A man and women found shot to death in a Fountain Hills home are tied to the Dwight Jones murder spree.More >
VIDEO: Looking into Dwight Jones social media history
VIDEO: Looking into Dwight Jones social media history
The man behind a deadly shooting spree left multiple videos on social media addressing his disturbed mental state.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >