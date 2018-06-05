Three days only: Southwest drops fares from Phoenix as low as $49

Southwest Airlines is promoting a three-day, low-fare special this week for fall travel.

Tuesday through Thursday, the airline is offering one-way flights starting at $49. The dates available to fly using these discounted fares are Aug. 21 through Dec. 12 for domestic flights and Sept. 5 through Dec. 6 for flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico and international locations.

Prices for flights from Phoenix range from $49 to $129 for flights to over 30 destinations including Los Angeles and Las Vegas for $49, San Francisco and Denver for $79, Houston and Dallas for $99, and Nashville and New Orleans for $129.

However, there are restrictions on the deals. Blackout dates include Aug. 31, Sept. 3, and the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 16-27. Domestic flights are also not available on Fridays or Sundays.

More information on the sale can be found at southwest.com.