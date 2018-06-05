Police search for suspect after man was shot in Phoenix

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot late Tuesday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. at or near the Coconut Grove apartments, at 21st Avenue and Indian School Road.

One man suffered a gunshot wound. There's no word yet on his condition.

Police said the suspect was outstanding.

No further information was given.

We will update this page as we learn more.

