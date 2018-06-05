Phoenix intersection shut down due to fractured gas line

The intersection of 48th Street and Thomas Road is shut down due to a fractured gas line.

The Phoenix Fire Department says construction crews were doing scheduled roadwork when the 4-inch gas line was broken by a piece of heavy equipment.

Southwest Gas is on the scene and has been working with fire crews to secure the gas line. The line is now said to be secured.

The intersection has been shut down in all four directions.

It is expected to open again around 1 p.m.

There have been no evacuations at this time.

Phoenix Fire Department Hazardous Materials Crews assisting Southwest Gas in securing a broken 4 inch gas line at 48th St. & Thomas. The intersection is currently shut down in all four directions. pic.twitter.com/dFSidO3qR0 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 5, 2018

