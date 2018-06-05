Arizona State Fair begins announcing concert lineup

The Arizona State Fair is doing things a little differently this year.

Instead of announcing all the concerts at once, organizers are revealing just a few acts at a time.

It’s only June, but three acts have been announced already.

.38 Special will rock the Coliseum Wednesday, Oct. 10. Tickets go sale June 9.

Nineties favorite The Wallflowers will play on Thursday, Oct. 11. Reserved tickets go one sale June 9.

And "Sesame Street Live! C is for Celebration" brings its family-friendly show to the Fair Saturday, Oct. 27 and Sunday, Oct. 28. Tickets go on sale June 15.

We’re told more acts will be revealed throughout the summer.

The Arizona State Fair runs Oct. 5-28, 2018.

For more information, visit https://azstatefair.com/concert-series/.

The @azstatefair is gearing up for a memorable 2018 & that includes the tradition of the Veteran’s Memorial Concert Series! Join us as we begin announcing this year’s concert line-up for the 18 days of fair fun in October! We will be announcing artists throughout summer! ???????? — Arizona State Fair (@azstatefair) May 30, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.