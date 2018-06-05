Get cooking! It's good for your brain

Mental health experts say cooking can relieve stress by clearing the head and relaxing the body. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Skip the takeout and make dinner at home tonight.

It turns out cooking is really good for our mental health in several ways.

Mental health experts say cooking can relieve stress by clearing the head and relaxing the body. This happens because you have to be focused and present in the moment when you're chopping and dealing with heat.

It also helps you work the "executive functioning" part of your brain which controls how we organize, prioritize, and multi-task.

Cooking gives joy, especially when you do it with your favorite music playing or with friends and family. Doing it this way helps it not feel like a chore and stimulates the social part of your brain.

Home cooking also benefits our brain health through better nutrition and the chance to be more creative.

Finally, cooking boosts your self-confidence because you tend to feel a sense of accomplishment when you've prepared a healthy meal for yourself and your family.

Experts say even things like making your grocery list and shopping for those items is good, even better when you can't find all of those ingredients and are forced to improvise.

