Heat an issue as firefighters battled scrapyard fire in Phoenix

Phoenix firefighters had to battle more than just a scrapyard fire Monday afternoon as the hot temperatures posed a threat.

Phoenix fire Capt. Rob McDade said the scrapyard fire near 30th Avenue and Broadway Road was balanced to a first-alarm fire because of the heat.

Fire crews were dispatched to the fire before 5 p.m. and when crews arrived on scene they found heavy smoke and fire from a large scrap pile.

Crews quickly laid multiple supply lines and made an aggressive attack on the fire, said McDade.

Additional crews focused on protecting surrounding exposures which included worksite buildings and more scrap piles.

Firefighters went in a defensive position, attacking the fire with multiple hand lines, said McDade.

No injuries were reported on the fire ground.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

