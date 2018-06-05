Fire damages building at Alhambra High School in Phoenix

Crews with the Phoenix and Glendale fire departments controlled a fire that started in an exterior dumpster and spread into a building at Alhambra High School.(Source: Phoenix Fire Department, 3TV/CBS 5)

A dumpster fire damaged part of a building at a west Phoenix high school Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Alhambra High School, which is located near the area of 39th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Crews with the Phoenix and Glendale fire departments controlled a fire that started in an exterior dumpster and spread into one of the school's buildings.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the building had damage to the south side in the eaves and the attic.

Phoenix fire added that their firefighters were able to limit the interior damage.

At the time of the fire, Summer school classes were in session and the school staff was able to safely evacuate all students, according to Phoenix fire.

No injuries were reported.

