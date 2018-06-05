2 women arrested for trafficking almost $33K worth of heroin in Pinal County

Two women were arrested after Pinal County deputies found almost $33,000 worth of heroin. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Two women are in jail after deputies found almost $33,000 worth of heroin during a traffic stop last Friday in Pinal County.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, a K9 Deputy was conducting traffic on Interstate 10 when he noticed a 2015 Chrysler sedan with extremely dark tinted windows in the area.

The deputy then pulled the car over. Sheriff's officials say that the driver, Araceli Gonzalez, 29, and the passenger, Danett Ruiz, 28, were the only two individuals inside the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, PCSO deputies noticed inconsistencies with the two women.

A search of the vehicle was then conducted and the deputy found two pounds and 14.75 ounces of heroin inside. The heroin was wrapped in a pink bubble wrap mailing package and was located under the passenger compartment.

The deputy also found over $6,100 in cash inside the vehicle.

“Our deputy was just going to write the driver a warning for the window tint violation," said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

"But thanks to his training, he was able to prevent Heroin from making it further into our state and our community. This is just another example of cartel taking advantage of the opioid epidemic, and we need to not only cut the supply, but help end the demand," Lamb added.

Gonzalez and Ruiz were later arrested and transported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office adult detention center in Florence.

The women were booked for several charges including possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale and transportation of narcotics for sale.

