Actors John Travolta and Kelly Preston talk about their new movie 'Gotti'

There's a new movie coming out later this month called "Gotti."

It's about the life of mobster John Gotti and his family.

John Travolta plays Gotti and Gotti's wife, Victoria is played by Travolta's real-life wife, Kelly Preston.

The couple was in Scottsdale to discuss the new movie with Good Morning Arizona's Scott Pasmore.

The movie is the story of John Gotti and his mobster life, running the Gambino crime family in New York City.

Gotti was known as "Dapper Don" because of the way he dressed and "Teflon Don" because of being acquited after three high profile trials.

He finally was sent to prison on a whole slew of charges and died from throat cancer in prison in 2002.

Here's what the power couple said about taking on these roles.

"We have been involved for seven years with this project," Travolta said. "Initially, the Gotti family had approved me, believe it or not, for the role, and I was very flattered about it."

Travolta added that he was amazed and enjoyed that the Gotti family quality checked the movie during the filming stages.

"They would be very honest with you if you weren't getting it right, which I kind of liked," he said. "Because I pride myself as Kelly does in getting it right."

Travolta said that he and Preston view themselves as character-actors more than leading people in a certain way.

Preston said she spent time with Victoria Gotti and they developed a relationship while they were filming the movie.

"We would email back and forth," she said.

"I was always able to ask her, what would you do in this situation? How are you feeling?"

Preston said that Gotti was brutally honest with her but was also down-to-earth and adored her children.

As you may know, Travolta has been a pilot for most of his adult life, like our very own Scott Pasmore.

Pasmore asked Travolta about his first date with his wife and yes, it does involve jets.

"Well, you know, being a jet jockey gives you the speed and the sound of jets as it is kind of a very exciting allusion," Travolta said.

"I would show off quite a bit at the airports."

Preston admitted that she loved her first date with Travolta.

Travolta and Preston's new movie "Gotti" will hits theaters nationwide on June 15.

