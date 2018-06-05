Actors John Travolta and Kelly Preston talk about their new movie 'Gotti'Posted: Updated:
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Fountain Hills killing spree victims names released
VIDEO: Fountain Hills killing spree victims names released
Authorities say70-year-old Mary Simmons and 72-yer-old Byron Thomas were found dead in their Fountain Hills home. Police say suspect Dwight Jones was already on their radar when he had been seen driving in this area in Fountain Hills in his gold Mercedes.More >
VIDEO: Firefighters working to gain containment on Highway 377 Fire
VIDEO: Firefighters working to gain containment on Highway 377 Fire
The Highway 377 Fire has zero containment and has forced families from their homes in north-central Arizona.More >
VIDEO: Police hold presser on Jones murder spree
VIDEO: Police hold presser on Jones murder spree
VIDEO: Two Fountain Hills murder victims tied to Jones murder spree
VIDEO: Two Fountain Hills murder victims tied to Jones murder spree
A man and women found shot to death in a Fountain Hills home are tied to the Dwight Jones murder spree.More >
VIDEO: Looking into Dwight Jones social media history
VIDEO: Looking into Dwight Jones social media history
The man behind a deadly shooting spree left multiple videos on social media addressing his disturbed mental state.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >