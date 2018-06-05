MCSO: Dead body ID’d, case being investigated as a homicide

The body was discovered Saturday rolled up in a blanket and sheriff’s officials say the death is being investigated as a homicide. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say the body of a man found last weekend near State Route 303 and Glendale Avenue has been identified.

They say the body was that of 56-year-old Tim Lavaugn Harnack.

The body was discovered Saturday rolled up in a blanket and sheriff’s officials say the death is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made in the case yet and authorities didn’t immediately say how Harnack died.

