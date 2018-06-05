Police: Boy accidentally shot, transported with life-threatening injuries in Glendale

Officers responded to a shooting near 68th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after midnight. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A boy is fighting for his life after being shot early Tuesday morning in Glendale, according to detective Tom Sye with the Glendale Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting near 68th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after midnight.

When they arrived, officers discovered a juvenile male who had been shot, said Sye.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are no outstanding suspects and investigators are responding to the scene.

At this time, the incident appears to be accidental, said Sye. However, it is too early in the investigation to confirm.

No other information is expected from police until later Tuesday morning.

