Phoenix crash on SB I-17 leaves 2 men in critical condition

Two adult males were treated and transported to a local trauma center in critical condition. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

A disabled vehicle in the HOV lane was struck causing the freeway closure. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

Two men are in the hospital after a serious crash closed southbound Interstate 17 for several hours late Monday night in Phoenix.

Southbound Interstate 17 has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash at Camelback Road in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The southbound lanes were closed since shortly before 11 p.m. Monday night. The northbound lanes were unaffected.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

A disabled vehicle in the HOV lane was struck causing the freeway closure, said the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Two adult males were treated and transported to a local trauma center in critical condition, said Phoenix fire Capt. Rob McDade.

The crash remains under investigation.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

UPDATE: SB I-17 has REOPENED at Bethany Home Road. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 5, 2018

REMINDER: I-17 SB remains closed at Bethany Home Road due to a crash. Backup now is passed Glendale. pic.twitter.com/zAQ7wLLe3A — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 5, 2018

UPDATE: I-17 SB CLOSED at Bethany Home due to a crash before Camelback. All traffic must exit at Bethany Home. Right lane open near Camelback to let those in the backup through. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 5, 2018

I-17 SB: A crash is blocking the HOV and two left lanes at the Camelback off-ramp. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/46HPolgDhe — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 5, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.