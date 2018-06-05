SLIDESHOW: Highway 377 Fire sparks evacuations in northeast-central Arizona

A wildfire in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest forced families to evacuate their homes on Monday.

The Highway 377 Fire closed parts of State Route 277 and 377 and was a caused by a semi-truck driver whose trailer was dragging and creating sparks, investigators said.

Thousands of power customers were also without power.

