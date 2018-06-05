Shooting suspect uploaded hours of video to YouTube in the days before he killed 6

Just days before his first murder, Dwight Jones posted a series of strange videos on YouTube.

There were a total of 18 videos, some of them nearly an hour long. They've since been taken down.

Before they disappeared, they painted a picture of a man still holding in hate and bitterness from his divorce.

In many of those videos, Jones pointed the camera at a white mask, while speaking softly in the background.

"I'm going to try to give you the short version of a very long story," he said in one of his first videos, which was more than 40 minutes long.

In others, he narrated over a recorded "risk assessment" interview between his ex-wife, Dr. Connie Jones and Dr. Steven Pitt, the first victim in his killing spree, a forensic psychiatrist.

"This is my ex-wife talking to a guy named Stephen Pitt," said Dwight.

Pitt was retained by Connie Jones' lawyer, Elizabeth Feldman, to do this interview to get a better understanding of her relationship with Dwight.

He brings up a fight with his ex-wife one night where police were called. Dwight seemed to believe there was some kind of collusion between his ex-wife and Pitt.

"It was a setup. She claimed I hit her even though the police found no evidence of a physical struggle," Dwight said.

But court documents show Dwight was physically abusive to his ex-wife.

During the 20-year marriage between Connie and Dwight, he was accused of physically abusing his wife countless times, including one incident where he fractured her sternum in 2007, according to the couple's divorce records.

The breaking point appeared to come two years later, when Jones attacked Connie in front of their child, "backing the mother into a wall, pushing and hitting her in the face with his forearm," documents said.

In his videos, Dwight responds to those claims, calling his ex-wife a liar, and making serious accusations about how she treated their son.

He claims she was having an affair during their marriage, and said "my purpose of showing this is to show you how much she lied during our divorce."

Another video he titled 'An open letter to my son,' Dwight said "I've been trying to contact you since the last time I've seen you which was 2011.... I know she’s been telling you lies about why we got divorced.”

Just days after posting these videos, Dwight started his deadly shooting spree. He ultimately took the lives of six people including Pitt, two paralegals at his ex-wife's attorney's office, and Marshall Levine, a man who happened to share the same office space as Karen Kolbe, Dwight's son's counselor, the woman he may have intended to murder.

"To this day, I don't have all of your records from Karen Kolbe, your counselor," said Dwight in his videos.

Kolbe spoke to Arizona's Family the day Levine's body was found. At the time, she did not know the Dwight came to their office looking for her.

"I have no idea what to do with that information at this point," said Kolbe. "Marshall did not deserve to be collateral damage."

Six days before his first killing, Dwight sent cryptic Tweets to multiple national news outlets and local Phoenix stations, including Arizona's Family, linking to his videos.

At the time, there would have been no way to know what violence was to follow.

