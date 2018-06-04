Phoenix hits 110 degrees for first time in 2018

It was only a matter of time but it's something most people in the Phoenix area don't look forward to and that's the first 110-degree day.

Phoenix hit the mark at 4:03 p.m. on Monday, making it the 22nd earliest Phoenix had made it to 110, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

On average, the first day of at least 110 degrees or more happens by June 10, NWS said. 

The earliest was on May 8, 1989. In 1911, Phoenix never saw temperatures rise high enough to hit 110 degrees.

Most of the Phoenix area is under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Monday.

Monday's 110-degree day is just one of probably 19 during the year. That's the average, according to the National Weather Service.

The most Phoenix has had was 31 days of at least 110 degrees or more, and that was in 2011. Hopefully, we won't hit that many in 2018.

