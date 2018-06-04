Friends and family remember Dr. Steven Pitt as loving father, good friend

Dr. Pitt's son, Asa Pitt, said his dad had a genuine interest in people. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Friends and family of Dr. Steven Pitt gathered to remember him today. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

There were hugs, tears and a lot of laughs.

And friends and family said that's exactly how Dr. Steven Pitt would have wanted it.

Hundreds of people packed their way into Monday's memorial service at the Hansen Desert Hills Funeral Home in North Phoenix, to honor the Valley forensic psychiatrist who was murdered last week.

"Here was a man that saw the worst in people, but at the same time was capable of seeing the best in people," said Rabbi Harold Loss, who flew out from Pitt's home state of Michigan.

Friends and colleagues described Pitt as the guy with the brilliant mind and big heart.

They said Pitt had an incredible sense of humor and loved to laugh, while spending much of his free time with his fiancee and two sons.

"Part of my dad's appeal was his genuine interest in other people," said Asa Pitt, one of Pitt's two sons. "If any of you ever felt like my dad was interrogating you, it's probably because he was. He could seem intense at times, the constant questioning, but it was his was of saying I'm interested in you and maybe we can become friends."

Pitt's brother Darryl couldn't avoid talking about the irony surrounding Dr. Pitt's death, considering his line of work.

Dr. Steven Pitt helped catch many deranged killers, and now, he became a victim himself.

"While he would not wish ill on anyone, Steve would have enjoyed this case," said Darryl Pitt. "All be it, from a very different perspective."

Pitt's family also offered their condolences to the other victims' families, that got caught up the deadly crime spree.

They also wanted to thank the law enforcement agencies that helped track down the killer.

