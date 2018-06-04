Bear euthanized after trying to break into 3 homes in Munds Park

The bear was euthanized because it was a danger to residents, Game and Fish said. (Source: John Hollas)

A bear was euthanized after trying to break into homes in Munds Park. (Source: John Hollas)

A male bear had to be put down after it was seen trying to get into three different homes in Munds Park during the weekend, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said.

The bear was first seen eating a dead animal on the Interstate 17 and then on Sunday it was reportedly seen trying to break into the homes through a basement window, a sliding glass door and a kitchen window, the agency said.

Officers with the department found the bear in Munds Park, which is northeast of Sedona, and tranquilized.

The bear was euthanized because it was a danger to residents, Game and Fish said.

Officials didn't say how old the bear was.

Last week, three different bears had to be put down because the department said they were a danger to people.

On May 27, a bear in Pinetop had to be put down since it was captured last year and relocated but returned to the same area that week. On Monday, May 28, a bear that was spotted in Anthem was euthanized since it was captured in Prescott and relocated but still made its way to Anthem.

On Wednesday night, a break broke into a home in Payson but was caught and the Game and Fish Department decided to put it down.

No humans were hurt in any of the incidents.

The bears are looking for an easy meal and water. Arizona Game and Fish remind people not to feed the bears and remove "attractants" like bird seed, pet food, hummingbird feeders and trash from their yards.

