Pinnacle star Mannion releases 'top 10' schools

Barring a change of heart, it appears Arizona State University and Bobby Hurley are not in the mix to land Pinnacle standout point guard Nico Mannion.

Mannion released Monday his top ten schools and the Sun Devils didn’t make the cut. Mannion, whose sophomore season with the Pioneers ended with an AIA 6A state championship, recently announced his decision to reclassify to the class of 2019.

Mannion’s top 10 include college basketball powerhouses Duke, Villanova and Kansas. Mannion also lists five Pac-12 schools – Arizona, Oregon, Utah, UCLA and USC. Mannion’s father Pace played collegiately for the Utes. Marquette and Vanderbilt also made Mannion’s final 10.

Nico Mannion earned 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year honors in Arizona. Shortly after leading the Pioneers to their first ever state title, Mannion picked up spring offers from Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Jay Wright at national champion Villanova.

blessed to announce my top 1??0??!! pic.twitter.com/leyot479oZ — niccolo (@niccolomannion) June 4, 2018

