PHOTO: Dwight Lamon Jones, killing spree suspect

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Scottsdale Police Department released this booking photo of Dwight Lamon Jones from a May 7, 2009 arrest.

Jones, the suspect in six murders in three cities, shot and killed himself as police closed in on his room at an Extended Stay America in Scottsdale Monday morning.

