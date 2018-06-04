Breaking down the new heat warnings

Heat warnings are fairly new with the National Weather Service. It isn’t one of those weather items that folks paid much attention to unless it’s, say, 105 in Chicago or Los Angeles. We, in the Arizona deserts, get that kind of heat regularly for six months of the year. We know it’s going to be hot so what’s up with the heat warnings? I’m asked that a lot.

Heat can be a killer. It contributes to more “weather-related” deaths in Arizona each year than every other weather-related category combined. Rightly so, the National Weather Service in Phoenix has been issuing heat watches and excessive heat warnings for the past several years. Each year, they are getting better at it. And it should be noted that much of the emphasis on issuing the watches and warnings is to alert public service agencies, government and volunteer that excessive heat is coming. Those groups, in turn, activate their protocols in oppressive heat scenarios.

But are we trying to be too fine? For Monday, June 4, an excessive heat warning was issued for Phoenix. Here’s the map. The area in red is the “warned” area and comes directly from the NWS Phoenix office.

Now, in quite technical terms, if you’re on the west side of 44th Street in Phoenix you’d be in the heat warned area. Across the street, no worries. The same can be said for the Loop 202 Red Mountain in the East Valley, you can just drive out of the warned area.

Here’s the NWS “Experimental” National Heat Risk product that the local Phoenix NWS uses as guidance for their heat alerts. The “risk” areas are in red and purple and, frankly, it isn’t a big area but does include parts of metro Phoenix. Remember, this is guidance for the forecasters, not the forecast necessarily.

So for June 4, forecasters would tell you that even with an “official” NWS forecast of 110 for Phoenix, the heat warnings were marginal at best. They could have kept their fingers off the warning trigger, as they did at the NWS in Tucson.

Heat deaths can occur at any time of the year and people need to know when it’s especially risky. However, I would prefer going “all-in” for metro Phoenix, or not issuing the warning at all. Dividing the Valley up into heat slices is confusing at best. What works great for a dust storm warning or severe thunderstorm warning is not as productive for the longer term heat warning.

What do you think? I’m concerned Excessive Heat Warnings, if used too often, will become just another item falling from the media sky.

To check out the NWS Heat Risk map, head to their website at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/wrh/heat risk/.

