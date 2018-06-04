Human-caused Highway 377 Fire forces evacuations in Heber area

Multiple brush fires were together named the Highway 377 Fire.
The fires have forced evacuations in the Heber area.
The Navajo County Sheriff's Office said a driver had a trailer dragging a tailgate along the State Route 377, which caused sparks to fly.
A Type 3 Team has been ordered to fight the flames, NCSO said.
Brush fires that forced evacuations in the Heber area were caused by a driver, the Navajo County Sheriff's Office said on Monday.

Deputies said that person had a trailer dragging a tailgate along the State Route 377, which caused sparks to fly.

Multiple brush fires, together named the Highway 377 Fire, are located near State Route 377 and State Route 277. The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed portions of both highways. There is no estimated time when they will be reopened.

About 20 residents in the Heber area from at least three ranches have been evacuated as of Monday afternoon.

The fires have burned about 650 acres and the U.S. Forest Service said there is zero containment.

Five buildings are being threatened.

Fire officials said electricity is out in the Heber-Overgaard area.

Firefighters are building containment lines and dropping slurry around a cluster of homes on a 100-acre ranch that has belonged to an Arizona family for four generations.

The flames had burned up to the mailboxes on the DeSpain family's ranch by the time all the relatives and livestock were evacuated, said Brandie DeSpain, one of the evacuees.

DeSpain, an EMS division chief with Puerco Valley Fire District, said firefighters were using bulldozers to try to contain the fire but one had to retreat due to the fast-moving flames.

Now safely evacuated, she and other relatives are hoping firefighters are able to save a ranch that has been in their family for more than a century. DeSpain said there are about seven homes on the property.

"It's kind of sad. Disheartening," she said. "A lot of the older [family members], it's kind of hard for them to rebuild after this if it does take the homes."   

"It's a lot different when you're the one that's got a fire coming up on your house than whenever you're out there fighting to save somebody else's," she added.

The wind is blowing northeast, which is away from the communities, which is good news for firefighters, according to the Navajo County Emergency Management.

A shelter has been set up for animals and people at the Martinez Hall at the Navajo County Fairgrounds in Holbrook

