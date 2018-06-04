Speak of the Devils Sitdown Series Podcasts

Speak of the Devils Sitdown Series PodcastsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Sources ID suspect in Valley killing spree, number of victims now 6
Sources ID suspect in Valley killing spree, number of victims now 6
The suspect in multiple murders in Phoenix and Scottsdale apparently shot and killed himself Monday morning as officers prepared to move in on him at a Scottsdale hotel, police said.More >
The suspect in multiple murders in Phoenix and Scottsdale apparently shot and killed himself Monday morning as officers prepared to move in on him at a Scottsdale hotel, police said.More >
PD: ‘We knew he was our suspect and murderer’
PD: ‘We knew he was our suspect and murderer’
The Scottsdale Police Department identified the man investigators believe was behind a six-murder crime spree in three different cities over the course of several days.More >
The Scottsdale Police Department identified the man investigators believe was behind a six-murder crime spree in three different cities over the course of several days.More >
Police identify 2 victims found in Fountain Hills home connected to Valley killing spree
Police identify 2 victims found in Fountain Hills home connected to Valley killing spree
Sources tell Arizona's Family the investigation by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at a Fountain Hills home is connected to a killing spree in which a man identified as Dwight Jones murdered four people.More >
Sources tell Arizona's Family the investigation by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at a Fountain Hills home is connected to a killing spree in which a man identified as Dwight Jones murdered four people.More >
Homeowner shoots, kills 2 burglars with AK-47
Homeowner shoots, kills 2 burglars with AK-47
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >
'We are fearful': Family law attorney says colleagues hiring security, staying home
'We are fearful': Family law attorney says colleagues hiring security, staying home
A local family law attorney said the legal community and behavioral health professionals are on edge following a string of murders in Phoenix and Scottsdale, at least three of which are connected. She said many of her colleagues didn't leave their houses this weekend.More >
A local family law attorney said the legal community and behavioral health professionals are on edge following a string of murders in Phoenix and Scottsdale, at least three of which are connected. She said many of her colleagues didn't leave their houses this weekend.More >
MCSO: Man drowns while tubing on the Salt River
MCSO: Man drowns while tubing on the Salt River
The man in his 30s was tubing with friends when he broke away from the group and tried to retrieve a tube that had floated away near the Blue Point Bridge, said the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.More >
The man in his 30s was tubing with friends when he broke away from the group and tried to retrieve a tube that had floated away near the Blue Point Bridge, said the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.More >
Phoenix PD: Ambulance runs over man outside fire station
Phoenix PD: Ambulance runs over man outside fire station
Authorities in Phoenix say a man is in critical condition after being run over by an ambulance as the vehicle was leaving the fire station on another call.More >
Authorities in Phoenix say a man is in critical condition after being run over by an ambulance as the vehicle was leaving the fire station on another call.More >
Flight to Phoenix diverted to El Paso due to hail damage
Flight to Phoenix diverted to El Paso due to hail damage
Scott Cruse said the plane's windshield was shattered so badly that airport workers in El Paso had to tow the plane back to the gate.More >
Scott Cruse said the plane's windshield was shattered so badly that airport workers in El Paso had to tow the plane back to the gate.More >
Body rolled up in blanket found in field in Litchfield Park
Body rolled up in blanket found in field in Litchfield Park
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in Litchfield Park. Deputies were called to a cornfield near the Loop 303 and Glendale Avenue.More >
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in Litchfield Park. Deputies were called to a cornfield near the Loop 303 and Glendale Avenue.More >
Paralegal killed in Scottsdale law office remembered as 'consummate professional'
Paralegal killed in Scottsdale law office remembered as 'consummate professional'
Laura Anderson was one of the paralegals killed Friday at a Scottsdale law firm. Her employers thought of her as family and her clients considered her their friends, calling her a "consummate professional."More >
Laura Anderson was one of the paralegals killed Friday at a Scottsdale law firm. Her employers thought of her as family and her clients considered her their friends, calling her a "consummate professional."More >
Hypnotherapist identified as 4th victim of killing spree
Hypnotherapist identified as 4th victim of killing spree
The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a fourth homicide that occurred in the last two days in the area.More >
The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a fourth homicide that occurred in the last two days in the area.More >