Speak of the Devils Sitdown Series Podcasts

There's no offseason for Speak of the Devils.

As the 2018 season slowly draws near, we help you fill that pitchfork-shaped void in your life. The Speak of the Devils Sitdown Series brings you in-depth conversations with the key players, coaches, and decision-makers for Arizona State.

The podcasts are available to stream online, as well as on Apple podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play, iHeartRadio, and anywhere else you fire up a podcast.

Available Sitdown Series Episodes

Head Coach Herm Edwards: Get on the train as we discuss the state of the program heading into summer, spring standouts and concerns, recruiting his next quarterback, why you should "watch out them Devils", The Chuckbox, and much more.

Athletic Director Ray Anderson: We go straight to the top for insight on the Sun Devils' strategic plans, including the state of the football program, baseball's struggles and coach on the hot seat, new sports, new arenas, and more.

Offensive Coordinator Rob Likens: Likens opens up about the stress of working for a coach on the hot seat, developing his offensive scheme, math and the ministry, the keys to playcalling and more.

Defensive Coordinator Danny Gonzales: The new architect of ASU's defense goes in-depth on his 3-3-5 scheme, personnel fits, recruiting, the upcoming match-up against his mentor & more.

Linebackers Coach Antonio Pierce: Pierce discusses being a Wildcat in Tempe, how ASU is trying to re-establish their talent pipeline into California, what the coaching staff is doing to repair ASU's strained relationships with local high schools, and more.

Recruiting Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Donnie Yantis: Take a detailed look at ASU's recruiting strategy and approach, and how Yantis and the Sun Devils are trying to strengthen their ties locally and in crucial recruiting areas.

Quarterback Manny Wilkins: The senior quarterback discusses his career, being a beacon for positive social change, going through another coordinator change, how he decompresses off the field, and the legacy he wants to leave behind.

Wide Receiver Frank Darby: We go deep with the speedy redshirt sophomore as he discusses escaping the streets of New Jersey, making his family proud, his role in ASU's passing game & more.

General Manager of Football Jean Boyd: ASU's Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director is role in shaping the New Leadership model, the biggest changes so far, the key struggles ahead, prioritizing the student in student-athlete, giving back to his alma mater, and more.

Running Back Demario Richard: As he moves on to the next level, Richard opens up on his legacy, the ups & downs of his senior season, seeing his coach get fired, & what being a part of the Sun Devils meant to him.

Offensive Analyst Kevin Mawae: The future Hall of Fame offensive lineman discusses his illustrious career, his role with the Sun Devils, playing for Herm Edwards, his favorite Herm-isms, his coaching aspirations, and more.

