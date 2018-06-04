FAST FACTS: What we know about Valley killing spree

Over a period of five days, six people were found shot to death in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Fountain Hills. Police positively linked all of the killings to each other. And as police began to close in on the suspected killer at a hotel in Scottsdale Monday morning, he opened fire on them before turning the gun on himself and killing himself. No officers were hurt.

In a joint news conference Monday, police said they believe all of the victims were linked in some way to the killer's vendetta over a bitter divorce.

[READ: PD: ‘We knew he was our suspect and murderer’]

Suspect

Dwight Jones, 56

A possible motive

A bitter divorce and custody dispute in 2009-2010. Police said he was on a killing mission to "right some wrongs."

The 6 victims and how they are linked to the killer

Dr. Steven Pitt, a well-known forensic psychiatrist: As part of divorce proceedings, Jones was required to be seen by Dr. Pitt.

Veleria Sharp and Laura Anderson, paralegals at Burt Feldman Grenier Law Firm: During divorce proceedings, Jones' then-wife had obtained the law services of Elizabeth Feldman. Police believe Feldman was the intended target. She was not in the office on the day of the shooting.

Marshall Levine, life coach and hypnotherapist: Mr. Levine was leasing an office that was once the office of a psychiatrist that Jones' son had seen as part of divorce and custody proceedings.

An unidentified man and woman at a Fountain Hills home: Police have not yet released details on how these two victims are linked to Jones. However, the pistol belongs to the man found dead at this home.

Tracking a killer

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018, police received a tip that the killer they were looking for could be Dwight Jones. Police immediately began investigating Jones. By mid-morning on Sunday, police began their hunt for Jones. By 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, police were actively surveilling Jones. At one point during the surveillance, they observed Jones throw a small bag into a trash can near Scottsdale Rd. and Shea Blvd. Police recovered the bag and found a .22 caliber pistol, which is the same caliber gun used in the killings.

In a statement, Jones' ex-wife said her current husband, a retired Phoenix Police detective, called in a tip to Phoenix Police on Saturday night. She said followed up with a call to Scottsdale Police the next morning.

DNA and Ballistics Helped

Police used ballistics testing to link the separate shooting cases together. They also pulled a DNA sample from a shell casing at the scene of the first shooting, which was Pitt's murder. Police got no matches when running the sample through DNA databases. However, after getting a tip on Saturday night that their suspect might be Jones, they flew a detective to Northern Arizona to get a DNA sample from a relative of Jones. Police used the DNA to get a familial match to Jones.

Timeline

[APP USERS: Click here to see the timeline]

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.