PD: Man dies after being struck by an SUV along 35th Ave.

A man died after he was hit by an SUV Monday along 35th Ave. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Authorities in Phoenix say a man died after he was hit by an SUV early Monday morning.

Phoenix Police spokesman Sgt. Armando Carbajal said a man was crossing 35th Ave. north of Indian School Rd. around 3:50 a.m. Monday.

Carbajal said he was crossing the street mid-block, just north of the tri-intersection of Indian School Rd., 35th Ave. and Grand Ave. at the intersection of Monterosa Street and 35th Ave. when an SUV traveling southbound on 35th Ave. struck him, said Carbajal.

The man was taken by the fire department to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained on scene and impairment does not appear to be a factor, said Carbajal. The investigation is ongoing.

