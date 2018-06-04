Phoenix PD: Ambulance runs over man outside fire station

Crime tape marks where a man was struck by an ambulance Monday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

A man was struck by this ambulance as it was leaving the fire station, he later died. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Authorities say a man is in critical condition after being run over by an ambulance Monday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Authorities in Phoenix say a man is in critical condition after being run over by an ambulance as the vehicle was leaving the fire station on another call.

Phoenix Police spokesman Sgt. Armando Carbajal said firefighters at Phoenix fire station No. 3 located at 1257 W. Pierce Street were rolling out of their fire station in response to a call shortly before noon on Monday.

As the ambulance was leaving through the bay doors of the fire station, emergency responders inside the vehicle say they heard a thump, said Carbajal.

"They looked in their rear view mirror to investigate and saw that there was a backpack on the ground," said Carbajal.

No one who was there at the time knows why the man was outside the fire station No. 3's bay doors at the time.

The man was taken to a near by hospital with critical injuries.

The incident is still under investigation, said Carbajal.

