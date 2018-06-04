Update: Tempe homeowner finally gets $1,562 refund

Posted: Updated:
Kendra Sollars says she finally got the kitchen she wanted. (Source: 3TV) Kendra Sollars says she finally got the kitchen she wanted. (Source: 3TV)
According to Sollars, she paid the business $1,562 for 21 cabinet doors. However, when they arrived, they were cracked, warped or separating at the seams. (Source: 3TV) According to Sollars, she paid the business $1,562 for 21 cabinet doors. However, when they arrived, they were cracked, warped or separating at the seams. (Source: 3TV)
Sollars and 3 On Your Side got a hold of Chase Bank, which immediately reversed the two-month-old transaction and returned all of Sollars' money. (Source: 3TV) Sollars and 3 On Your Side got a hold of Chase Bank, which immediately reversed the two-month-old transaction and returned all of Sollars' money. (Source: 3TV)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

Kendra Sollars says her new kitchen has finally come together.

"Kitchen is now complete, I have doors," Sollars said.

Sollars is talking about her new cabinet doors. And, although they're installed now, she says you won't believe what she went through to get it done.

"Probably one of the most frustrating things I've dealt with," she said.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Sollars says she initially ordered cabinet doors from an East Coast company called Cabinet Door World, based in North Carolina.

[READ MORE: Cabinet company ships 'warped' doors]

According to Sollars, she paid the business $1,562 for 21 cabinet doors. However, when they arrived, they were cracked, warped or separating at the seams.

"Clearly, I mean, it's not well constructed," Sollars said.

This homeowner says the doors were completely unusable.

So, she complained to Cabinet Door World and the company shipped her 21 additional doors. But like the first shipment, Sollars says these, too, were warped and unusable.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]

As a result, 3 On Your Side got involved and the company assured us they would issue Sollars a full refund if she would simply mail all the doors back to them.

However, we may have beat them to the punch because Sollars and 3 On Your Side got a hold of Chase Bank, which immediately reversed the two-month-old transaction and returned all of Sollars' money.

"Chase Bank refunded all the money I originally spent," Sollars said.

As a result, Sollars had to buy doors from another company and installed them.

By the way, 3 On Your Side has discovered the Better Business Bureau once listed Cabinet Door World as one of the "Five Worst-Rated Charlotte Area businesses of 2017." That might explain the company's "F" rating and 70 consumer complaints.

But it gets worse. The North Carolina Attorney General's Office tells 3 On Your Side that it's received complaints from consumers in Rhode Island, Florida, Michigan, Texas and California.

Sollars says she wishes she knew all this before sending Cabinet Door World money and wonders if she would have gotten her money back without 3 On Your Side.

"3 On Your Side! They were the ones that saved the day," Sollars said.

A huge thank you to Chase Bank for getting her that money back. They showed a lot of sympathy and were very responsive and we appreciate that. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Warren TrentWarren Trent is currently employed by KTVK/KPHO-TV in Phoenix, Arizona as an investigative and consumer producer for 3 On Your Side, a unit that earned a 2013 Rocky Mountain Emmy nomination for a report on expired tires and a 2015 an Emmy nomination for a report called "Mattress Madness."

Click to learn more about Warren.

Warren Trent
3 On Your Side

Warren previously did on-air reporting for the KTVK/KPHO-TV “Varsity Zone” sports show. Warren’s versatility continues to shine as he has worked on the assignment desk, as a news writer and as a field producer.

Warren is a seasoned television journalist whose progressive TV career began at 6ABC-TV in Philadelphia with "Action News," a favorite choice for millions of viewers for decades. While at 6ABC, Warren advanced through the ranks in unprecedented success as a sound technician, an assignment editor, a video editor, a sports producer, a bureau chief, a public affairs specialist and ultimately as programming producer. In his final role at 6ABC, Warren produced a top-rated, award-winning television news magazine show and also lead producer for the "High School Huddle" sports show. Warren has also been assigned to cover both global and national news stories.

In addition to broadcasting, Warren enjoys contributing to society as a mentor and volunteer. He is president of the Arizona Association of Black Journalists and a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Warren has also volunteered by serving on the board of directors for Image and Attitude, a New Jersey-based nonprofit specializing in self-sufficiency for women and has also served on the board for The VIP Project, which supports autism awareness.

Warren says it is an honor to serve on the NATAS Board of Governors to work with a diverse group of professionals dedicated to honoring and assisting current and future journalists.

And one little-known fact about Warren is that he taught himself how to juggle as a hobby.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side