Update: Tempe homeowner finally gets $1,562 refund

Kendra Sollars says her new kitchen has finally come together.

"Kitchen is now complete, I have doors," Sollars said.

Sollars is talking about her new cabinet doors. And, although they're installed now, she says you won't believe what she went through to get it done.

"Probably one of the most frustrating things I've dealt with," she said.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Sollars says she initially ordered cabinet doors from an East Coast company called Cabinet Door World, based in North Carolina.

According to Sollars, she paid the business $1,562 for 21 cabinet doors. However, when they arrived, they were cracked, warped or separating at the seams.

"Clearly, I mean, it's not well constructed," Sollars said.

This homeowner says the doors were completely unusable.

So, she complained to Cabinet Door World and the company shipped her 21 additional doors. But like the first shipment, Sollars says these, too, were warped and unusable.

As a result, 3 On Your Side got involved and the company assured us they would issue Sollars a full refund if she would simply mail all the doors back to them.

However, we may have beat them to the punch because Sollars and 3 On Your Side got a hold of Chase Bank, which immediately reversed the two-month-old transaction and returned all of Sollars' money.

"Chase Bank refunded all the money I originally spent," Sollars said.

As a result, Sollars had to buy doors from another company and installed them.

By the way, 3 On Your Side has discovered the Better Business Bureau once listed Cabinet Door World as one of the "Five Worst-Rated Charlotte Area businesses of 2017." That might explain the company's "F" rating and 70 consumer complaints.

But it gets worse. The North Carolina Attorney General's Office tells 3 On Your Side that it's received complaints from consumers in Rhode Island, Florida, Michigan, Texas and California.

Sollars says she wishes she knew all this before sending Cabinet Door World money and wonders if she would have gotten her money back without 3 On Your Side.

"3 On Your Side! They were the ones that saved the day," Sollars said.

A huge thank you to Chase Bank for getting her that money back. They showed a lot of sympathy and were very responsive and we appreciate that.

