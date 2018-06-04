Update: Tempe homeowner finally gets $1,562 refundPosted: Updated:
Update: Tempe homeowner finally gets $1,562 refund
Passengers' comfort 'takes flight'
No legroom, smaller seats, bad food…we’ve all heard the complaints, but the airlines are now working to create a healthier in-flight experience, adding things like organic food, in-flight exercise videos, even brain wave monitors to help with jet lag.More >
3 on Your Side recoups $4,700 during May
3 On Your Side continues to get your hard earned money back.More >
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Waddell man cancels flight, wants reimbursement
A Waddell man booked a flight on a major airline, but due to circumstances beyond his control, he had to cancel one of his flights.More >
Phoenix man says Carfax erroneously labeled truck with 'damage'
A Phoenix man is blaming Carfax for trouble selling his truck.More >
Consumer Reports' recalls for May
From autos to chainsaws, recalls you should know about.More >
Mesa man discovers fake lottery
A Mesa man received a check in the mail saying he had won a lottery but he was suspicious about it.More >
Fake contractor runs from 3 On Your Side after taking $21,000 from consumer
A Scottsdale woman trying to improve her home’s curb appeal doled out a lot of money for a project. But in the end, the fake contractor she hired kept the $21,000 and vanished.More >
Mesa woman and relative looking for vacation refund after serious accident
The woman says she has travel insurance and believes she should get a full refund.More >
Phoenix-area woman scammed out of $2,100 in 'Pet Scam'
A woman thought she was buying a German shepherd puppy but ended up getting scammed.More >
PD: ‘We knew he was our suspect and murderer’
The Scottsdale Police Department identified the man investigators believe was behind a six-murder crime spree in three different cities over the course of several days.More >
Police identify 2 victims found dead in Fountain Hills home connected to Valley killing spree
Sources tell Arizona's Family the investigation by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at a Fountain Hills home is connected to a killing spree in which a man identified as Dwight Jones murdered four people.More >
Sources ID suspect in Valley killing spree, number of victims now 6
The suspect in multiple murders in Phoenix and Scottsdale apparently shot and killed himself Monday morning as officers prepared to move in on him at a Scottsdale hotel, police said.More >
Lawsuit: Woman 'unable to enjoy life' after falling on vomit at Bass Pro
A woman filed a lawsuit against Bass Pro Shops after she slipped and fell on vomit.More >
FAST FACTS: What we know about Valley killing spree
Over a period of five days, six people were found shot to death in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Fountain Hills.More >
Human-caused Highway 377 Fire forces evacuations in Heber area
Multiple brush fires, together named the White Junction Fire, are located near State Route 377 and State Route 277.More >
Shooting suspect uploaded hours of video to YouTube in the days before he killed 6
Just days before his first murder, Dwight Jones posted a series of strange videos on YouTube There were a total of 18 videos, some of them nearly an hour long. They've since been taken down.More >
Homeowner shoots, kills 2 burglars with AK-47
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >
Mother sentenced to 20 years for allowing men to rape young daughters for drugs
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >
Phoenix PD: Ambulance runs over man outside fire station
Authorities in Phoenix say a man is in critical condition after being run over by an ambulance as the vehicle was leaving the fire station on another call.More >
Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office: Man on LSD thought he was in ‘Grand Theft Auto’
A man on psychedelic drugs faces 14 charges after leading law enforcement on a wild chase through several southern Oregon cities Saturday, later telling deputies he believed he was in a video game and that police were “trying to catch him”.More >
Human-caused Highway 377 Fire forces evacuations in Heber area
Multiple brush fires, together named the White Junction Fire, are located near State Route 377 and State Route 277.More >
Bear euthanized after trying to break into 3 homes in Munds Park
The bear was first seen eating a dead animal on the Interstate 17 and then on Sunday it was reportedly seen trying to break into the homes, the agency said.More >
Warren Trent is currently employed by KTVK/KPHO-TV in Phoenix, Arizona as an investigative and consumer producer for 3 On Your Side, a unit that earned a 2013 Rocky Mountain Emmy nomination for a report on expired tires and a 2015 an Emmy nomination for a report called "Mattress Madness."
Click to learn more about Warren.
Warren previously did on-air reporting for the KTVK/KPHO-TV “Varsity Zone” sports show. Warren’s versatility continues to shine as he has worked on the assignment desk, as a news writer and as a field producer.
Warren is a seasoned television journalist whose progressive TV career began at 6ABC-TV in Philadelphia with "Action News," a favorite choice for millions of viewers for decades. While at 6ABC, Warren advanced through the ranks in unprecedented success as a sound technician, an assignment editor, a video editor, a sports producer, a bureau chief, a public affairs specialist and ultimately as programming producer. In his final role at 6ABC, Warren produced a top-rated, award-winning television news magazine show and also lead producer for the "High School Huddle" sports show. Warren has also been assigned to cover both global and national news stories.
In addition to broadcasting, Warren enjoys contributing to society as a mentor and volunteer. He is president of the Arizona Association of Black Journalists and a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
Warren has also volunteered by serving on the board of directors for Image and Attitude, a New Jersey-based nonprofit specializing in self-sufficiency for women and has also served on the board for The VIP Project, which supports autism awareness.
Warren says it is an honor to serve on the NATAS Board of Governors to work with a diverse group of professionals dedicated to honoring and assisting current and future journalists.
And one little-known fact about Warren is that he taught himself how to juggle as a hobby.
VIDEO: Fountain Hills killing spree victims names released
Authorities say70-year-old Mary Simmons and 72-yer-old Byron Thomas were found dead in their Fountain Hills home. Police say suspect Dwight Jones was already on their radar when he had been seen driving in this area in Fountain Hills in his gold Mercedes.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Police hold presser on Jones murder spree
VIDEO: Number of victims in Valley killing spree up to 6, sources say
At the same time sources identified the suspect in a Valley killing spree as Dwight Jones, 56, Arizona's Family sources also confirmed an MCSO homicide investigation in Fountain Hills is connected to four earlier deaths, including that of well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt. Full story at https://goo.gl/nScQgG.More >
VIDEO: Two Fountain Hills murder victims tied to Jones murder spree
A man and women found shot to death in a Fountain Hills home are tied to the Dwight Jones murder spree.More >
VIDEO: Airplane bound for Phoenix forced to land after hail storm
A flight heading to Phoenix from San Antonio, Texas, was forced to land in El Paso due to damage from a hail storm.More >
