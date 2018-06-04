SLIDESHOW: Crime spree claims at least 6 victims, suspect dead

SLIDESHOW: Crime spree claims at least 6 victims, suspect deadPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Sources ID suspect in Valley killing spree, number of victims now 6
Sources ID suspect in Valley killing spree, number of victims now 6
The suspect in multiple murders in Phoenix and Scottsdale apparently shot and killed himself Monday morning as officers prepared to move in on him at a Scottsdale hotel, police said.More >
The suspect in multiple murders in Phoenix and Scottsdale apparently shot and killed himself Monday morning as officers prepared to move in on him at a Scottsdale hotel, police said.More >
'We are fearful': Family law attorney says colleagues hiring security, staying home
'We are fearful': Family law attorney says colleagues hiring security, staying home
A local family law attorney said the legal community and behavioral health professionals are on edge following a string of murders in Phoenix and Scottsdale, at least three of which are connected. She said many of her colleagues didn't leave their houses this weekend.More >
A local family law attorney said the legal community and behavioral health professionals are on edge following a string of murders in Phoenix and Scottsdale, at least three of which are connected. She said many of her colleagues didn't leave their houses this weekend.More >
Homeowner shoots, kills 2 burglars with AK-47
Homeowner shoots, kills 2 burglars with AK-47
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >
MCSO: Man drowns while tubing on the Salt River
MCSO: Man drowns while tubing on the Salt River
The man in his 30s was tubing with friends when he broke away from the group and tried to retrieve a tube that had floated away near the Blue Point Bridge, said the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.More >
The man in his 30s was tubing with friends when he broke away from the group and tried to retrieve a tube that had floated away near the Blue Point Bridge, said the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.More >
HAPPENING NOW: MCSO investigation at Fountain Hills home connected to Valley killing spree
HAPPENING NOW: MCSO investigation underway at Fountain Hills home
Sources tell Arizona's Family the investigation by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at a Fountain Hills home is connected to a killing spree in which a man identified as Dwight Jones murdered four people.More >
Sources tell Arizona's Family the investigation by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at a Fountain Hills home is connected to a killing spree in which a man identified as Dwight Jones murdered four people.More >
Flight to Phoenix diverted to El Paso due to hail damage
Flight to Phoenix diverted to El Paso due to hail damage
Scott Cruse said the plane's windshield was shattered so badly that airport workers in El Paso had to tow the plane back to the gate.More >
Scott Cruse said the plane's windshield was shattered so badly that airport workers in El Paso had to tow the plane back to the gate.More >
Paralegal killed in Scottsdale law office remembered as 'consummate professional'
Paralegal killed in Scottsdale law office remembered as 'consummate professional'
Laura Anderson was one of the paralegals killed Friday at a Scottsdale law firm. Her employers thought of her as family and her clients considered her their friends, calling her a "consummate professional."More >
Laura Anderson was one of the paralegals killed Friday at a Scottsdale law firm. Her employers thought of her as family and her clients considered her their friends, calling her a "consummate professional."More >
Hypnotherapist identified as 4th victim of killing spree
Hypnotherapist identified as 4th victim of killing spree
The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a fourth homicide that occurred in the last two days in the area.More >
The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a fourth homicide that occurred in the last two days in the area.More >
Body rolled up in blanket found in field in Litchfield Park
Body rolled up in blanket found in field in Litchfield Park
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in Litchfield Park. Deputies were called to a cornfield near the Loop 303 and Glendale Avenue.More >
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in Litchfield Park. Deputies were called to a cornfield near the Loop 303 and Glendale Avenue.More >
Bullhead City PD: Body found in Colorado River is missing 8-year-old autistic boy
Bullhead City PD: Body found in Colorado River is missing 8-year-old autistic boy
Bullhead City authorities are searching for a missing 8-year-old autistic boy. Jeremy Duncan was last seen at 8 a.m. Saturday at 584 Silver Lane in Bullhead City.More >
Bullhead City authorities are searching for a missing 8-year-old autistic boy. Jeremy Duncan was last seen at 8 a.m. Saturday at 584 Silver Lane in Bullhead City.More >
Mother sentenced to 30 years for allowing men to rape young daughters for drugs
Mother sentenced to 30 years for allowing men to rape young daughters for drugs
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs is was sentenced to 30 years to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs is was sentenced to 30 years to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
RAW VIDEO: Phoenix police briefing after suspect in multiple murders commits suicide
RAW VIDEO: Phoenix police briefing after suspect in multiple murders commits suicide
Phoenix police Sgt. Vince Lewis gives an update to the media after a suspect accused in multiple murders dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Story: https://bit.ly/2HjVAO4More >
Phoenix police Sgt. Vince Lewis gives an update to the media after a suspect accused in multiple murders dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Story: https://bit.ly/2HjVAO4More >
VIDEO: Suspect in at least 4 murders killed self at Scottsdale hotel
VIDEO: Suspect in at least 4 murders killed self at Scottsdale hotel
Police say the suspect in at least four murders shot and killed himself at a Scottsdale hotel Mondy morning. Full story at https://goo.gl/DtZ8Sr.More >
Police say the suspect in at least four murders shot and killed himself at a Scottsdale hotel Mondy morning. Full story at https://goo.gl/DtZ8Sr.More >
VIDEO: Scottsdale, Phoenix police closing in on murder suspect
VIDEO: Scottsdale, Phoenix police closing in on murder suspect
The Scottsdale and Phoenix police departments are attempting to make contact with a murder suspect.More >
The Scottsdale and Phoenix police departments are attempting to make contact with a murder suspect.More >
VIDEO: Witnesses tried to help man who drowns at Salt River
VIDEO: Witnesses tried to help man who drowns at Salt River
People jumped into action to help a man who was struggling in the water trying to catch a tube at the Salt River but it wasn't enough as he later drowned.More >
VIDEO: PD attempting contact with suspect accused of multiple murders in Phoenix, Scottsdale
VIDEO: PD attempting contact with suspect accused of multiple murders in Phoenix, Scottsdale
Police are attempting to make contact with a suspect Monday morning accused of multiple murders in Scottsdale.More >
Police are attempting to make contact with a suspect Monday morning accused of multiple murders in Scottsdale.More >
VIDEO: Scottsdale PD: Expect new info on string of murders on Monday
VIDEO: Scottsdale PD: Expect new info on string of murders on Monday
The Scottsdale Police Department said it is still working to identify a suspect in a string of murders and could release new info about the fourth murder on Monday.More >