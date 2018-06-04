SLIDESHOW: Crime spree claims at least 6 victims, suspect dead

Posted: Updated:
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Police says the suspect responsible for at least four murders in a 72-hour time span died of "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot" in Scottsdale hotel room Monday morning.

APP USERS: Click here for slideshow

FULL STORY: PD: Suspect in multiple murders in Phoenix, Scottsdale committed suicide

TIMELINE: 72-hour killing spree | MAP: Crime scenes

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.